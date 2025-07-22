"Vinitaly and The City: Calabria in Wine" in Sibari Proves a Home Run - Especially After Dark

"Calabria surprised me with its energy. Here, the real buzz starts at sunset when cool breezes invite you to savor fresh white wines and authentic street food bites. We're thrilled to bring these stories to our English- speaking audience around the world." Post this

Meanwhile, Gianluca Gallo, Calabria's Regional Councillor for Agriculture, Agri-food Resources, and Forestry, celebrated the shift in albeit ambitious mindset:

"More and more young winemakers are betting on Calabria. They're ready to invest in quality, sustainability and innovative communication. The three-evening turnout shows we're on the right path building alliances and strategies that will keep our talent at home and share our wines globally."

Key Highlights:

Evening Only Format: record attendance from dusk until late night, proving that Calabria's wine culture thrives when the heat subsides.

wine culture thrives when the heat subsides. Podcast Partnership: Italian Wine Podcast recorded live episodes, amplifying Calabria's story to an international English audience while trying to improve Calabrian dialect and local costumes by interacting with the attendees of all ages.

story to an international English audience while trying to improve Calabrian dialect and local costumes by interacting with the attendees of all ages. GlobalAmbitions: from live interviews with experts and general public to on-site food and wine tastings, the event cemented Calabria's place on the world food and wine map.

Looking ahead, Italian Wine Podcast will roll out a dedicated series of episodes: interviews, a winery tour and cultural deep dives designed to introduce Calabria's autochthonous grapes, dynamic young producers and stunning terroirs to listeners across Europe, North America and beyond. By partnering with Vinitaly and The City, the podcast continues its mission to bridge cultures, demystify terroir and celebrate authentic Italian wine stories, one episode at a time.

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2400 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 7 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise in the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

Media Contact

Italian Wine Podcast Media Team, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, + 39 045.8101447, [email protected], https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/

SOURCE Italian Wine Podcast