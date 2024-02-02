Vinitaly International Academy Announces Two Additional Supporters and Exclusive Masterclasses for 2024 Verona Edition

Alongside the previously revealed Consortiums, these two new additions will take center stage in a series of masterclasses throughout the 5-day course, providing a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the intricacies of these appellations and explore the diverse range of Italian wines. Post this

This event is part of Veronafiere's broader initiative to promote Vinitaly globally. Preview events for wine professionals have been held in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The goal is to champion Italian wine and attract potential buyers for the 56th edition of Vinitaly, scheduled for April 14-17, 2024.

Exciting developments surround the Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassadors in Verona. In addition to the previously announced supporters, including Consorzio di Tutela Primitivo di Manduria Dop, Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC Sicilia, Italian Signature Wines Academy, Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini, Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco, and Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, we proudly welcome Consorzio Tutela Lambrusco Doc and Consorzio per la tutela del Franciacorta as Supporters of the 27th edition.

Alongside the previously revealed Consortiums, these two new additions will take center stage in a series of masterclasses throughout the 5-day course. With the participation of over 60 attendees, these masterclasses will provide a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the intricacies of these appellations and explore the diverse range of Italian wines.

Silvano Brescianini, President of the Consorzio per la tutela del Franciacorta said: "In extending our enthusiastic support to the Vinitaly International Academy's Italian Wine Ambassador Certification Course, Franciacorta wishes to express heartfelt gratitude for VIA's unwavering commitment to the global promotion of Italian wine. We are particularly pleased to collaborate with this initiative, as it aligns with Consorzio Franciacorta's dedication to the global promotion of Italian wine, allowing us to contribute to the shared goal of enhancing wine education. During our masterclass, participants will gain insights into the unique factors shaping Franciacorta wines, fostering a nuanced appreciation for the craftsmanship behind each bottle"

Giacomo Savorini, Director of the Consorzio Tutela Lambrusco Doc, added: "The decision to support the Vinitaly International Academy reaffirms the importance that training has always had for the Consorzio Tutela Lambrusco. In fact, in an increasingly complex landscape, education is the key to understanding the present and projecting ourselves into the future through the promotion and effective communication of our excellence. Specifically, for the Italian wine sector, the creation of a network of specialized and qualified professionals who know how to interpret market trends and recognize evolving consumer behavior is more important than ever. Indeed, it is only by cultivating skills that we can guarantee the promotion of Italian wine in foreign markets, conveying the value of our production and becoming an important point of reference for companies in our area."

List of participating Consortiums and Associations, confirmed as of today:

Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino Consorzio di Tutela Primitivo di Manduria Dop Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC Sicilia Italian Signature Wines Academy Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Consorzio Tutela Lambrusco Doc Consorzio per la Tutela del Franciacorta

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar IWE teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 346 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

Media Contact

