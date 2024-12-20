Vinitaly International Academy Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Italian Wine Education during its annual Verona Flagship Edition 2025

We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this extraordinary program. We will be marking the occasion with the launch of the new study guides, marking another chapter in the VIA story and leveraging the incredible expertise and experience of our ambassador community. Post this

Four Important Educational Supporters already on board

Vinitaly International Academy is proud to announce the first four Educational Supporters for this edition of their internationally recognized Italian wine certification course: Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco, Consorzio Vini Asolo Montello and Consorzio Tutela Vino Custoza Doc. During the course, representatives of the Consortia will provide the candidates with firsthand knowledge of their respective wine-producing regions, supporting them with tasting sessions and exploring the key features of these uniquely Italian wines through dedicated masterclasses.

What does it take to become an Italian Wine Ambassador?

Becoming a certified Italian Wine Ambassador signifies becoming an authoritative and professional voice for Italian wines, educating consumers and buyers, supporting producers, and driving awareness in global markets.

For those who succeed, the prestigious title opens doors to exclusive opportunities, such as leading educational seminars, curating tastings, and representing Italy's finest wines at international events.

Becoming a Vinitaly International Academy certified Italian Wine Ambassador is not only about passing an exam, it also involves curating a deep, unparalleled understanding of Italy's wine heritage. The challenging 5-day certification program, supervised by Chief Scientist Professor Attilio Scienza and led by a team of distinguished academic faculty members, represents the most comprehensive knowledge of Italian wines and bestows on its Ambassadors a title that is internationally recognized.

Stevie Kim, founder of Vinitaly International Academy, says: "To become an Italian Wine Ambassador is to become a storyteller, an educator, and a champion of Italian wine culture. It's about sharing Italy's traditions, innovations, and flavors with the world—and that requires knowledge, passion, and dedication."

The VIA Community

Beyond the classroom, the VIA Community supports all members through networking, academic field trips, and opportunities to participate in prestigious events such as 5StarWines – the Book, OperaWine, and the wine2wine Business Forum. Whether or not candidates are successfully certified as Italian Wine Ambassadors, completing the course grants them access to this vibrant and ever-growing professional Italian wine community.

10 Years of Excellence

In its 10th year, Vinitaly International Academy has established itself as a gold standard of Italian wine education worldwide. With over 1400 members globally, including 421 Italian Wine Ambassadors and 17 Italian Wine Experts, the VIA certification is recognized internationally as a mark of authority and excellence in the Italian wine industry.

Sarah Heller MW, VIA Faculty member, states: "Looking ahead to VIA Verona 2025, we are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this extraordinary program. We will be marking the occasion with the launch of the new study guides, marking another chapter in the VIA story and leveraging the incredible expertise and experience of our ambassador community."

Applications for VIA Verona 2025 are now open on the Vinitaly website. To apply, please visit: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/courses/via-verona-2025/

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) is the global gold standard in Italian wine education, offering rigorous and organized courses to foster a network of Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts who champion the diversity and excellence of Italian wines worldwide: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, VIA has certified 421 Italian Wine Ambassadors across the globe of which 17 are also Italian Wine Experts.

