Vinitaly International Academy celebrates certification of 12 new Italian Wine Ambassadors in Kazakhstan

The Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) certification course is recognised as the gold standard of Italian wine education. The VIA community comprises over 1400 members, of whom 421 have now achieved the title of Italian Wine Ambassador and 17 of those are qualified as Italian Wine Experts. The VIA Community, composed of all students who have studied the program since its inception in 2017, welcomes wine professionals and wine enthusiasts from all over the world, forming a supportive and professional network that extends far beyond the limits of the classroom and includes lasting friendships, an open forum for sharing wine information, and career opportunities. Members continue to participate throughout the year in events such as field trips across Italy, gathering in Verona to judge at 5StarWines – the Book, attending OperaWine and wine2wine Business Forum, and continually increasing their knowledge and expanding their network across the wine sector.

Darya Nagornyak

Yaroslav Gunov

Sergei Kudriashov

Ilia Sakharov

Denis Salimzianov

Antonina Sergeyeva

Anastasia Palferova

Valentina Kirichkova

Timur Aliahmetov

Ekaterina Vislinskaya

Elena Krutova

Eugen Gabriel Axinte Szakacs

VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW says: "The first edition of VIA in Kazakhstan was met with a remarkable level of enthusiasm from the students - it is clear from their knowledge level and dedication that Central Asia has a great appetite for wine culture and that Italian wine has a special resonance, particularly the unique native grape wines. To be able to participate in this inaugural effort was such an exciting and gratifying experience."

The annual flagship course of Vinitaly International Academy will be held in Verona from 27-31 March 2025 in the days leading up to Vinitaly International Wine and Spirits Exhibition and will involve the participation of 65 candidates. Applications will open on the website in December 2024. Satellite courses in other locations around the world will be announced later in the year through VIA social media and the VIA website.

