Vinitaly International Academy celebrates the induction of 36 new Italian Wine Ambassadors

We invite students to join a profound and up-to-the-minute conversation about Italian wines and what makes them so unique in the world, giving them new tools to communicate these wines and the solid foundation to become true Ambassadors, promoting Italian wines around the world.

The event showcased an impressive roster of educators, including Chief Scientist Professor Attilio Scienza, Faculty member Sarah Heller MW, and guest Faculty Andrea Lonardi MW and Gabriele Gorelli MW, underscoring VIA's commitment to excellence in wine education. VIA's latest program not only fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of Italian wines among its participants but also contributed significantly to the global promotion of Italian wine culture. We congratulate the new ambassadors on their achievement and look forward to their contributions to the wine industry.

The new Italian Wine Ambassadors are:

James Bruce MacNay

Mário Márcio Lescano Júnior

Irina Ponomarenko

Chuan Ann Tan

Stephane Leroux

Pierre Molinie

Xeniya Volosnikova

Aki Ezaki

Yina Yu

Nixon Munga

Riccardo Bernasconi

Lindsay Johnson Cole

Yonatan Alberto Rivera Ordonez

Mihoko Schenone

Wim Sas

Gianluca Di Taranto

Edoardo Nicoletti

Cameron Jones

Shirley Shu Wen Tan

Peihong Huang

Hiroko Someya

Joe Benvenuto

Ryan Robinson

Kavita Converse

Yvonne Zohar de Jonge

Benoit Lecat

Dana Peixotto

Celia Canhassi Corigliano

Chong Wang

Jaeyeon Kwon

Jae Min Ju

Iona Baker

David Gertiser

Caroline Cocheret

Jamie Verbraak

Roza Zharmukhambetova

What is VIA?

The Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) certification course is recognised as the gold standard of Italian wine education. All elements of the course are carefully curated by the VIA Faculty team, assisted and advised by Chief Scientist Professor Attilio Scienza. The foundation of the course is a sound scientific focus on the native grapes of Italy and on the characteristics of the 20 regions' biodiversity, history, culture, and business.

The VIA Community, composed of all students who have ever studied the program since its inception in 2015, welcomes wine professionals and wine enthusiasts from all over the world, forming a supportive and professional network that extends far beyond the limits of the classroom and includes lasting friendships, an open forum for sharing wine information, and career opportunities. Members continue to participate throughout the year in events such as Academic Field Trips all across Italy, gathering in Verona to judge at 5StarWines &Wine Without Walls, attending OperaWine and wine2wine Business Forum, and continually increasing their knowledge and growing their connections across the wine sector. Students who take the VIA course come from every corner of the wine sector, including educators, journalists, importers, hospitality, retailers, and beyond.

Faculty member Sarah Heller MW reflected on the impact of VIA: "We invite students to join a profound and up-to-the-minute conversation about Italian wines and what makes them so unique in the world, giving them new tools to communicate these wines and the solid foundation to become true Ambassadors, promoting Italian wines around the world."



About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 394 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

