Vinitaly International Academy Chief Scientist Professor Attilio Scienza to deliver Advanced Seminar Series at Verona 2024 Flagship Edition

The future Wine Ambassadors will embark on a journey back to the 8th century BC when the Greeks expanded into Italy, bringing oenological innovations to Sicily and southern Italy. They will explore the rich legacy of Greek influence on viticulture, winemaking and the historical significance of wine as a cultural symbol and as an important element in Dionysian mysticism.

Masterclass 2: Climate Change and Its Impact on Italian Wine Production

Date: Saturday, April 6, 8:30 AM

In this insightful session, Professor Attilio Scienza will delve into the pressing issue of climate change and its repercussions on vineyards, grape variants and the cultivation method in Italy. Candidates will gain valuable insight into the challenges posed by climate change in viticulture and discover ways to mitigate.

Stevie Kim, managing partner at Vinitaly, stated, "Professor Scienza is one of the leading wine scientists in the world and his masterclasses are always a highly anticipated component of the challenging five-day curriculum to become a certified Italian Wine Ambassador. As VIA's Chief Scientist, Professor Scienza brings decades of expertise and experience to proceedings, as well his own inimitable approach to presentation."

Professor Attilio Scienza, VIA Chief Scientist, commented: "As always, I'm looking forward to meeting the new intake of Italian Wine Ambassador candidates and to discussing two diverse but critical topics. I am always impressed by the knowledge and passion VIA students bring from every corner of the globe as well as their clear enthusiasm for engaging in such a profound way with the past, present and future of Italian winemaking."

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

