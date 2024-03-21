Vinitaly International Academy launches flagship 27th edition of Italian Wine Ambassador course in Verona

This behind-the-scenes tour and tasting is an important opportunity for future Italian Wine Ambassadors to meet producers and witness firsthand the intricacies behind the making of these important Italian wines. Post this

Once again this year, participants are set to visit the renowned Berlucchi winery in Franciacorta. This field trip promises an immersive experience into the world of winemaking and, in particular, provides a special opportunity for students to learn about the Classic method in an Italian context. Stevie Kim, managing partner of Vinitaly, commented "This behind-the-scenes tour and tasting is an important opportunity for future Italian Wine Ambassadors to meet producers and witness firsthand the intricacies behind the making of these important Italian wines. This visit is only possible thanks to the generous support of Berlucchi winery, our official Educational Supporter."

The highlight of this visit will be the presentation of an award and scholarship to Nairobi-based sommelier Nixon Munga. Mr Munga, an emerging talent in the Kenyan wine scene, is being recognized for his exceptional interest and dedication to wine education. The award and scholarship aim to further his skills and expertise on his journey to becoming an Italian Wine Ambassador.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

Media Contact

Vinitaly International Academy Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/en/training/vinitaly-international-academy/

SOURCE Vinitaly International Academy