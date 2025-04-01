Vinitaly International Academy Marks 10 Years of Italian Wine Education with 31 Italian Wine Ambassadors-- Celebrating Passion, People, and the Future of Italian Wine

Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) celebrates its 10th Anniversary with the certification of 31 Italian Wine Ambassadors and 4 Italian Wine Experts following the 32nd edition of its certification course held at its headquarters in Verona from March 27–31, 2025. The 10th Anniversary course featured 164 benchmark wines — including 20 from the 2015 vintage — in a record-setting celebration of Italian wine education.
VERONA, Italy, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixty-two wine professionals and enthusiasts from around the world gathered in Verona to attend the Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassador certification course in anticipation of Vinitaly 2025. This 32nd edition of the prestigious program marked the 10th Anniversary of the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA), celebrating a decade of in-depth and passionate Italian wine education and training. The event provided students with invaluable tools to navigate the complexity of Italy's wine landscape, with its wealth of native grape varieties, distinct regional styles, and thousands of producers preserving centuries-old winemaking traditions while innovating for the future.
A Milestone for VIA
The landmark 10th Anniversary edition of the course was a celebration of VIA's mission: to train the next generation of Italian Wine Ambassadors with in-depth knowledge and a deep appreciation for Italian wines. Over four intense days of lectures and tastings, VIA Faculty member Sarah Heller MW guided candidates through a rigorous program, with Andrea Lonardi MW joining as a guest faculty on days 3 and 4. The curriculum also featured 2 advanced seminars by VIA Chief Scientist Professor Attilio Scienza and 11 masterclasses hosted by distinguished Italian wine Consortia, who continue to be invaluable VIA Supporters.
On day 5, candidates faced a challenging 2.5-hour exam, which included a blind tasting of two wines, two short-answer questions and a detailed multiple-choice test. The exam ensures that only those with the most extensive knowledge of Italian wine become certified.
Unique Insights
As part of the program, the 11 VIA supporters provided candidates with firsthand knowledge of their wine regions through dynamic masterclasses led by authoritative representatives. This unique opportunity allowed participants to connect with industry leaders and gain insights into the latest trends and perspectives shaping Italian wine. Through these interactions, students not only deepened their understanding of Italian wine but also gained valuable knowledge of consumer preferences, essential for navigating the global wine market. Many of the wines tasted featured the 2015 vintage, in honor of the Academy's 10-year anniversary.
The Italian Wine Ambassadors and Experts
We are pleased to announce the appointed Italian Wine Ambassadors (IWAs).
Julyana Fiorin
Reiko Nakata
Roland Muksch
Samuel Hin Fun Luk
Gabriel Riel-Salvatore
Daniel Fitzgerald
Wagner Erne
Júlio César Kunz
Luis Paulo de Barros Santiago
Claire Cocks
Yukari Goto
Elizaveta Lazzaretto
Daniele Assenza
Mirela Soric
Yegaspri Naidoo
Shane Jones
Jessica Sculley
Laura Tamayo
Chiaki Bascands Ishizu
Edyta Janusik
Luis Samuel Schachermayer
Elianne Vink
Walter Giomi
Emma Mrkonic
Angelo Minelli
Sabina Ping Yang IWA
Maxime Rusliakov
Stephanie Johnson IWA
Jack Liggett
Asami Yoshikawa IWA
Ettore Donadeo
Congratulations to all the successful candidates who passed the certification process.
A special recognition also goes to those who have earned the prestigious title of Italian Wine Experts (IWEs). We proudly congratulate Stephanie Johnson IWA, Jack Liggett, Asami Yoshikawa IWA and Ettore Donadeo for their dedication and achievement. A total of 31 candidates achieved the title of Italian Wine Ambassador, including 28 new recipients and 3 who renewed their certification.
VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW said: "I'm delighted by the success of our students this year, not only do we have a large class of ambassadors but also 4 new experts. Ten years in it feels like a mark of how far we have come as an Academy that students from around the world came prepared, familiar with the material and the tasting technique and ready to tackle an exam that remains as challenging, but hopefully rewarding, as ever."
Stevie Kim, managing partner of Vinitaly and VIA founder, remarked: "When we launched VIA ten years ago, we had a simple yet ambitious goal: to create the most rigorous and respected educational platform for Italian wine. Today, VIA has grown into a global community of passionate professionals who aren't just studying Italian wine - they're shaping its future. As we face new global challenges, from market shifts to potential trade barriers, it has become clear to us: our strength lies in people. VIA Ambassadors - certified or not - are the human connection between Italy and the rest of the world."
VIA Pinning Ceremony & 10th Anniversary Celebrations
After the rigorous exam, the exciting Pinning Ceremony was held at the PalaExpo in Verona. Following the ceremony, all the participants were invited to the Bellavista winery in Franciacorta to celebrate their accomplishment and VIA's 10-year anniversary at an unforgettable soirée, joined by some of the 5StarWines – the Book judges. The celebrations continued with recognition of Professor Attilio Scienza's 80th birthday and the recent release of his new book, "The Art of Wine Storytelling."
During the event, Holding Terra Moretti scholarship recipient Tawanda Marume from South Africa was awarded the prestigious 'Holding Terra Moretti Vino Prize' plaque and a magnum of wine, recognizing his potential as a promising wine professional. The award was presented by Holding Terra Moretti CEO Massimo Tuzzi and Vice President Valentina Moretti.
The VIA Community – Building a Global Network
Vinitaly International Academy is not just about earning the title of Italian Wine Ambassador; it's about becoming part of a vibrant, global community of wine enthusiasts and professionals. With members spanning over 50 countries, VIA has become a dynamic network where individuals can connect, share knowledge and advance their careers in the wine industry.
To date, there are 458 certified Italian Wine Ambassadors, of whom 22 hold the title of Italian Wine Experts. The VIA Community continues to grow, currently including a total of more than 1600 members who have taken the course. Community members have the opportunity to engage in various events, such as academic field trips across Italy, judging at 5StarWines, participating in OperaWine, and attending the wine2wine Business Forum.
VIA students come from all corners of the wine industry, including educators, journalists, importers, hospitality professionals, retailers, and beyond. The Academy's diverse Community ensures that members stay informed and continue to develop their expertise, fostering a culture of support, growth and opportunity within the Italian wine sector.
About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 458 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.
Media Contact
Vinitaly International Media Dept., Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/
SOURCE Vinitaly International Academy
Share this article