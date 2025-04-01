Vinitaly International Academy Marks 10 Years of Italian Wine Education with 31 Italian Wine Ambassadors-- Celebrating Passion, People, and the Future of Italian Wine

Today, VIA has grown into a global community of passionate professionals who aren't just studying Italian wine - they're shaping its future. Post this

On day 5, candidates faced a challenging 2.5-hour exam, which included a blind tasting of two wines, two short-answer questions and a detailed multiple-choice test. The exam ensures that only those with the most extensive knowledge of Italian wine become certified.

Unique Insights

As part of the program, the 11 VIA supporters provided candidates with firsthand knowledge of their wine regions through dynamic masterclasses led by authoritative representatives. This unique opportunity allowed participants to connect with industry leaders and gain insights into the latest trends and perspectives shaping Italian wine. Through these interactions, students not only deepened their understanding of Italian wine but also gained valuable knowledge of consumer preferences, essential for navigating the global wine market. Many of the wines tasted featured the 2015 vintage, in honor of the Academy's 10-year anniversary.

The Italian Wine Ambassadors and Experts

We are pleased to announce the appointed Italian Wine Ambassadors (IWAs).

Julyana Fiorin

Reiko Nakata

Roland Muksch

Samuel Hin Fun Luk

Gabriel Riel-Salvatore

Daniel Fitzgerald

Wagner Erne

Júlio César Kunz

Luis Paulo de Barros Santiago

Claire Cocks

Yukari Goto

Elizaveta Lazzaretto

Daniele Assenza

Mirela Soric

Yegaspri Naidoo

Shane Jones

Jessica Sculley

Laura Tamayo

Chiaki Bascands Ishizu

Edyta Janusik

Luis Samuel Schachermayer

Elianne Vink

Walter Giomi

Emma Mrkonic

Angelo Minelli

Sabina Ping Yang IWA

Maxime Rusliakov

Stephanie Johnson IWA

Jack Liggett

Asami Yoshikawa IWA

Ettore Donadeo

Congratulations to all the successful candidates who passed the certification process.

A special recognition also goes to those who have earned the prestigious title of Italian Wine Experts (IWEs). We proudly congratulate Stephanie Johnson IWA, Jack Liggett, Asami Yoshikawa IWA and Ettore Donadeo for their dedication and achievement. A total of 31 candidates achieved the title of Italian Wine Ambassador, including 28 new recipients and 3 who renewed their certification.

VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW said: "I'm delighted by the success of our students this year, not only do we have a large class of ambassadors but also 4 new experts. Ten years in it feels like a mark of how far we have come as an Academy that students from around the world came prepared, familiar with the material and the tasting technique and ready to tackle an exam that remains as challenging, but hopefully rewarding, as ever."

Stevie Kim, managing partner of Vinitaly and VIA founder, remarked: "When we launched VIA ten years ago, we had a simple yet ambitious goal: to create the most rigorous and respected educational platform for Italian wine. Today, VIA has grown into a global community of passionate professionals who aren't just studying Italian wine - they're shaping its future. As we face new global challenges, from market shifts to potential trade barriers, it has become clear to us: our strength lies in people. VIA Ambassadors - certified or not - are the human connection between Italy and the rest of the world."

VIA Pinning Ceremony & 10th Anniversary Celebrations

After the rigorous exam, the exciting Pinning Ceremony was held at the PalaExpo in Verona. Following the ceremony, all the participants were invited to the Bellavista winery in Franciacorta to celebrate their accomplishment and VIA's 10-year anniversary at an unforgettable soirée, joined by some of the 5StarWines – the Book judges. The celebrations continued with recognition of Professor Attilio Scienza's 80th birthday and the recent release of his new book, "The Art of Wine Storytelling."

During the event, Holding Terra Moretti scholarship recipient Tawanda Marume from South Africa was awarded the prestigious 'Holding Terra Moretti Vino Prize' plaque and a magnum of wine, recognizing his potential as a promising wine professional. The award was presented by Holding Terra Moretti CEO Massimo Tuzzi and Vice President Valentina Moretti.

The VIA Community – Building a Global Network

Vinitaly International Academy is not just about earning the title of Italian Wine Ambassador; it's about becoming part of a vibrant, global community of wine enthusiasts and professionals. With members spanning over 50 countries, VIA has become a dynamic network where individuals can connect, share knowledge and advance their careers in the wine industry.

To date, there are 458 certified Italian Wine Ambassadors, of whom 22 hold the title of Italian Wine Experts. The VIA Community continues to grow, currently including a total of more than 1600 members who have taken the course. Community members have the opportunity to engage in various events, such as academic field trips across Italy, judging at 5StarWines, participating in OperaWine, and attending the wine2wine Business Forum.

VIA students come from all corners of the wine industry, including educators, journalists, importers, hospitality professionals, retailers, and beyond. The Academy's diverse Community ensures that members stay informed and continue to develop their expertise, fostering a culture of support, growth and opportunity within the Italian wine sector.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 458 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

