Vinitaly International Academy Returns To New York City: A Key Location For Mastering Italian Wines In The Heart Of The U.S. Market

Why New York and Why Now

The U.S. market is crucial for Italian wines, representing nearly 29% of Italy's global wine exports, according to statistics from the first 2 quarters of 2024, with New York as its vibrant epicenter. Bringing the VIA certification course to Manhattan reinforces the importance of equipping wine professionals in the U.S. with authoritative knowledge and tools to champion Italian wines with confidence and precision.

"The U.S. is the most important market for Italian wines, and New York City serves as its beating heart. This course is not just about certification—it's about building a community of Italian Wine Ambassadors who are equipped to tell the story of Italy's wines with authority, depth, and passion," says Stevie Kim, Founder of Vinitaly International Academy.

The VIA Community and Networking

Our Team and our Faculty members are always happy to meet new candidates, to guide and assist them on their challenging journeys to become Italian Wine Ambassadors, giving all the support they need to succeed in the exam and, perhaps most importantly, warmly welcoming them to the vibrant VIA Community.

VIA candidates immediately join an enthusiastic global network of wine professionals, expanding opportunities for collaboration, further education and career growth. Whether or not students pass the rigorous exam, aspiring Italian Wine Ambassadors immediately become part of this ever-growing and flourishing Community made up of Italian wine professionals and wine lovers around the world.

Seize the opportunity to become an Italian Wine Ambassador and learn how to spread the gospel of Italian wine with authority and professionalism. Are you ready for this incredible experience? Don't miss the chance to take part in this prestigious course, right in the heart of The Big Apple: ️ https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/courses/via-new-york-2025/.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) is the global gold standard in Italian wine education, offering rigorous and organized courses to foster a network of Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts who champion the diversity and excellence of Italian wines worldwide: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, VIA has certified 421 Italian Wine Ambassadors across the globe of which 17 are also Italian Wine Experts.

