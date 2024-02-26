Vinitaly International Academy Verona 2024: Berlucchi winery announces wine ambassador scholarship

Cristina Ziliani, External Relations Manager of Guido Berlucchi commented: "We share the vision that they will represent the future of this fascinating industry, and we are excited to contribute to their education and growth." Post this

Cristina Ziliani, External Relations Manager of Guido Berlucchi commented: "We are deeply honored to confirm our commitment as an educational partner of Vinitaly International Academy, providing our support to talented students from countries that have been exploring the vast and fascinating world of enology in recent years. We share the vision that they will represent the future of this fascinating industry, and we are excited to contribute to their education and growth."

The ongoing involvement of these official supporters significantly enhances the flagship Vinitaly International Academy course held annually in Verona, not least by providing selected candidates with an invaluable opportunity to participate in a comprehensive series of Masterclasses held by Supporters themselves. This enables them to acquire the detailed knowledge and profound understanding necessary to excel in their roles as Italian Wine Ambassadors.

"One of the main objectives of the Consortium is carrying out promotional activities to spread the culture of Sicily DOC wines" declares Antonio Rallo, President of the Consorzio di Tutela vini DOC Sicilia – "The ultimate aim is to inform buyers and consumers about the quality of Sicilian wines and raising their financial value. Since 2012 we have executed activities and initiatives aimed at promoting the denomination, in conjunction with protection and supervision activities to protect the consumer and producers. This is why we thank the Vinitaly International Academy for offering us the opportunity to present our wines, giving international participants the ability to recognize the "Sicilia DOC" as increasingly representative of a unique and diverse territory."

Giampaolo Tabarrini, President of Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco, adds "Our goal is to present the true and authentic spirit of our wines. This is why every Vinitaly International Academy project, with which we have been collaborating for some time, represents a real opportunity that we welcome with joy. It is an opportunity for Ambassadors who come from all over the world to get to know our land, our wines and the passion with which we produce them. And it is an opportunity for us, as we share the love for our land and our wines with people who will become our champions. We are certain that the VIA Ambassadors will appreciate this dimension of the VIA project, which allows us to express wines of great personality, wines that evoke emotions, wines capable of making you feel at home, always."

List of participating Consortiums and Associations:

Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino Consorzio di Tutela Primitivo di Manduria Dop Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC Sicilia Italian Signature Wines Academy Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Consorzio per la Tutela del Franciacorta

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 346 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

