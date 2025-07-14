Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow 2025: Emerging Gateway to Central Asia

"We're not just matching bottles with buyers; we're forging bridges between cultures, communities, and the next generation of Kazakh wine lovers." Post this

Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow in numbers

The Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow brought together 78 Italian producers and two importers, showcasing an impressive portfolio of 280 wines from 14 Italian regions. Throughout the day, over 475 guests participated in a walk-around tasting, informal networking opportunities, and three fully-booked masterclasses hosted by Consorzio Tutela Lambrusco, Consorzio per la Tutela dei Vini Valpolicella and Vinoway Italia.

Spotlight on the Italian Sommelier Challenge

A highlight of the event was the grand finale of the first-ever Italian Sommelier Challenge in Kazakhstan, followed by an award ceremony. Gianni Bruno and Stevie Kim presented the top prize to Valentina Kirichkova, who earned a prestigious scholarship to attend the 2026 Flagship Edition of the VIA Italian Wine Ambassador certification course, to be held in Verona on April 15-19, following the 58th edition of Vinitaly. The other finalists received prizes from Official Partners, IWINE and Central Asian Wine University (CAWU), Mobility Partner, Lufthansa, and Media Partner, WhereToEat Kazakhstan.

The Italian Sommelier Challenge, in collaboration with CAWU and IWINE, tested the skills and knowledge of the participating sommeliers through a series of elimination rounds, celebrating Italian wine culture while supporting professional growth. Over 100 aspiring sommeliers from five countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Russia - participated in the competition, showcasing their expertise and passion for Italian wine.

A Step Forward for Italian Wine

Highlighting the significance of the Roadshow and the strengthening partnership with Kazakhstan, Stevie Kim, Vinitaly Managing Partner, commented:

"Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow returned for a second year bringing together Italian producers and importers for a series of unforgettable tastings and conversations. We're not just matching bottles with buyers; we're forging bridges between cultures, communities, and the next generation of Kazakh wine lovers.

Central Asia is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most exciting frontiers for Italian wine here in Kazakhstan, and inquisitive, passionate professionals are ready to dive into Italy's rich oenological heritage. We capped the day with our inaugural Italian Sommelier Challenge, in partnership with CAWU and IWINE School. More than a contest, it's a celebration of local talent and a testament to our commitment to wine education where the champion earns a coveted seat at the Vinitaly International Academy's flagship 2026 edition in Verona."

The success of the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow was made possible thanks to the support of 30 sponsors and partners, whose commitment continues to foster the promotion and appreciation of Italian wine in international markets. Thanks to ITC Group, Afonoliva.Kz, Agora, Lufthansa Group, Maniva, Caffè Cagliari, Salumeria di Darina, Luxury Valley, Zarpellon, Wine Weekly & Provina, The Publiqué, 98mag.Kz, Bes.Media, Business Mir Kz, Bakuinform, Metropólis.Almaty, Mustafinmag, Clubrestourateurs CRRK, Soyuzrestoratorov, Winqle.Media, Kazsomm Association, Almaty Tourism Bureau, Kazakhstan Tourist Association KAGIR, Sommelier Association Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Sommelier Association, Uzbekistan Wine Experts Association, Wine Jet - Kirill Burlutsky Sommelier School, IWINE Wine School, Central Asian Wine University (CAWU), and the international restaurant award WhereToEat.

