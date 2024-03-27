Vinitaly to honor the legacy and impact of Ezio Rivella with a dedicated masterclass

The need to recognise his enduring legacy and commemorate the impact he had on future generations of winemakers are the twin driving forces behind the development of this Masterclass. Post this

Among his notable contributions to the world of wine was his stewardship of the Bel Sit winery in Castagnole Lanze, Piedmont, originally established in 1870 by the Rivella family. Throughout his illustrious career, Rivella assumed key leadership roles in the industry, serving as president of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, leading the Unione Italiana Vini, president of Assoenologi, and chairing the National Wine Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture. His remarkable contribution was acknowledged through numerous prestigious honors, including his appointment as Cavaliere del Lavoro and decoration with the Order of Merit for Labour by the President of the Italian Republic.

The Masterclass: "Honoring Ezio Rivella: A Legacy of Italian Winemaking Evolution"

The tasting is a heartfelt tribute to Mr Rivella, featuring insights from some of those who knew him best. During the masterclass, Daniele Cernilli, Editor at Doctor Wine, will be joined by speakers Riccardo Cotarella, President of Assoenologi; Enrico Viglierchio, President of Banfi Società Agricola Srl; Rodolfo Maralli, Presidente Banfi Srl; and Gianpiero Scavino winemaker and owner of Bel Sit winery, alongside other collaborators and friends, and will reflect on the enduring legacy of Mr Rivella's work through engaging stories and anecdotes.

Participants will also have the opportunity to taste three Brunello di Montalcino wines from Castello Banfi and three Barbera d'Asti from the Bel Sit winery, thus retracing key milestones in Ezio Rivella's illustrious career.

The wine list of the Masterclass includes:

Bel Sit, Barbera d'Asti Docg Superiore "Sichivej" 2015

Bel Sit, Barbera d'Asti Docg Superiore "Sichivej" 2003

Bel Sit, Barbera d'Asti Docg Superiore "Sichivej" 2001

Castello Banfi, Toscana Igt "Summus" 1997

Castello Banfi, Brunello di Montalcino Docg Riserva "Poggio all'Oro" 1990

Castello Banfi, Brunello di Montalcino Docg 1985

Full event details, including registration, are available at: https://www.vinitaly.com/calendario-eventi/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/in-onore-dell-eredita-di-ezio-rivella-e-del-suo-ruolo-fondamentale-per-l-enologia-italiana/

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has been a global ambassador for Italian wine, traversing borders and reaching wine enthusiasts worldwide through its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. While Vinitaly originated in Italy, in the historic city of Verona, its vision extends far beyond national borders. For over 55 years, Vinitaly has served as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. The event spans four days dedicated to nurturing relationships, sharing experiences, and honing skills within the wine industry. Vinitaly and the City invites wine lovers to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Verona, one of the world's foremost wine capitals. This ancient city, steeped in history and culture, provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable wine experience, where tradition meets innovation and passion permeates every sip.

