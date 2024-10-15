VINITALY.USA - The Future of Italian Wine In The USA With The ITA - Italian Trade Agency "WINE BUSINESS FORUM"

The event at the Navy Pier in Chicago on October 20 will focus on the development of trends in the US market, exploring positioning potential for Made in Italy wine. Bill Terlato (President and CEO, Terlato Wine Group) and Lia Tolaini-Banville (Founder, Banville Wine Merchants) will collaborate with top US buyers for this important event.
VERONA, Italy, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first edition of Vinitaly.USA (Chicago | 20-21 October) is the first Italian wine fair organized in the US market by Veronafiere and Fiere Italiane, in collaboration with ITA – Italian Trade Agency (ICE Agenzia). The event will launch the first Wine Business Forum: "Between Tradition and Innovation: The Future of Italian Wine on the American Market". The b2b event on Sunday October 20th (4 pm to 6:30 pm) is directly promoted by the ITA - Italian Trade Agency. The Forum will be held at Navy Pier in Chicago, with the aim of outlining development trends regarding demand in the USA -- the main reference market for Italian wine -- and will explore future positioning potential for Made in Italy products.
Three working sessions will include the key US buyers: restaurateurs, importers, distributors and large-scale retail trade.
Hosting a debate, Bill Terlato (President and CEO of Terlato Wine Group) and Lia Tolaini-Banville (Founder of Banville Wine Merchants) will share their insights into market strategies and challenges.
New consumer trends and distribution obstacles will be at the heart of reports by Lee Schlesinger (Winesellers Ltd.), Mary Megna (Winebow Imports) and Stefano Francini (Opici Wines and Spirits). These industry experts will share and discuss their perspectives with Lamberto Frescobaldi (President, Unione Italiana Vini), Matteo Lunelli (CEO, Ferrari Trento), Alessio Planeta (CEO, Planeta Vini) and Massimo Tuzzi (CEO, Holding Terra Moretti).
Program
Welcome speech and institutional greetings
- President Matteo Zoppas, Italian Trade Agency (ITA)
- CEO Adolfo Rebughini, Veronafiere
- Secretary General Riccardo Guariglia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- Director General Annamaria Barrile, Confagricoltura
- President Ettore Prandini, Coldiretti
- Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry
Panel 1 – Key Architects of Italian Wine in the US Market: insights from leading importers
Bill Terlato (Terlato Wine Group), Lia Tolaini-Banville (Banville Wine Merchants)
Moderator Robert M. Tobiassen (NABI - National Association of Beverage Importers)
Panel 2 – The viewpoint of Italian wine producers
Lamberto Frescobaldi (Unione Italiana Vini), Matteo Lunelli (Ferrari Trento), Alessio Planeta (Planeta), and Massimo Tuzzi (CEO, Holding Terra Moretti).
Moderator Stevie Kim (Managing Partner of Vinitaly)
Panel 3 – Unlocking Opportunities: Italian Wine Growth in the Heartland – A Midwestern Focus
Lee Schlesinger (Winesellers), Maria Megna (Winebow), and Stefano Francini (Opici Wines & Spirits)
Moderator Robert M. Tobiassen (NABI - National Association of Beverage Importers)
Media Contact
Media Team Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, 0458101447, [email protected], https://mammajumboshrimp.com/
SOURCE Mamma Jumbo Shrimp
