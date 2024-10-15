VINITALY.USA - The Future of Italian Wine In The USA With The ITA - Italian Trade Agency "WINE BUSINESS FORUM"

The Forum will be held at Navy Pier in Chicago, with the aim of outlining development trends regarding demand in the USA -- the main reference market for Italian wine -- and will explore future positioning potential for Made in Italy products. Post this

Hosting a debate, Bill Terlato (President and CEO of Terlato Wine Group) and Lia Tolaini-Banville (Founder of Banville Wine Merchants) will share their insights into market strategies and challenges.

New consumer trends and distribution obstacles will be at the heart of reports by Lee Schlesinger (Winesellers Ltd.), Mary Megna (Winebow Imports) and Stefano Francini (Opici Wines and Spirits). These industry experts will share and discuss their perspectives with Lamberto Frescobaldi (President, Unione Italiana Vini), Matteo Lunelli (CEO, Ferrari Trento), Alessio Planeta (CEO, Planeta Vini) and Massimo Tuzzi (CEO, Holding Terra Moretti).

Program

Welcome speech and institutional greetings

President Matteo Zoppas , Italian Trade Agency (ITA)

, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) CEO Adolfo Rebughini , Veronafiere

, Veronafiere Secretary General Riccardo Guariglia , Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Director General Annamaria Barrile , Confagricoltura

, Confagricoltura President Ettore Prandini , Coldiretti

, Coldiretti Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry

Panel 1 – Key Architects of Italian Wine in the US Market: insights from leading importers

Bill Terlato (Terlato Wine Group), Lia Tolaini-Banville (Banville Wine Merchants)

Moderator Robert M. Tobiassen (NABI - National Association of Beverage Importers)

Panel 2 – The viewpoint of Italian wine producers

Lamberto Frescobaldi (Unione Italiana Vini), Matteo Lunelli (Ferrari Trento), Alessio Planeta (Planeta), and Massimo Tuzzi (CEO, Holding Terra Moretti).

Moderator Stevie Kim (Managing Partner of Vinitaly)

Panel 3 – Unlocking Opportunities: Italian Wine Growth in the Heartland – A Midwestern Focus

Lee Schlesinger (Winesellers), Maria Megna (Winebow), and Stefano Francini (Opici Wines & Spirits)

Moderator Robert M. Tobiassen (NABI - National Association of Beverage Importers)

Media Contact

Media Team Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, 0458101447, [email protected], https://mammajumboshrimp.com/

SOURCE Mamma Jumbo Shrimp