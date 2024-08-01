Vino Del Sol Hosts National "More Than Malbec Tour" In Honor of 20th Anniversary

The industry-leading importer gears up to celebrate the milestone with a series of exclusive seminars and walk-around tastings in seven cities across the U.S

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vino del Sol, the leading importer of terroir-driven wines from Argentina is thrilled to celebrate 20 years of excellence in the industry. In honor of the anniversary milestone, Vino del Sol will host a national tour from September 4th to September 13th showcasing "More than Malbec" offerings and other wines, by award-winning Argentine wineries across seven cities in the U.S.

The tour will kick off on September 4th in Orlando and go for 10 days across major U.S. wine markets, Dallas and Chicago, while also featuring other leading cities for Argentine Wine. From Salta to Patagonia, Vino del Sol represents the most recognized wineries in Argentina–guests will have the opportunity to taste 11 different wines made from grapes other than Malbec and interact with winemakers during the seminars. Following the seminars there will be walk-around tastings of the Vino del Sol portfolio where attendees can taste many more wines.

The "More Than Malbec Tour" series is as follows:

September 4th , Orlando at Maverick Beverage Company

, at Maverick Beverage Company September 5th , Cincinnati at Alfio's Buon Cibo

, at Alfio's September 9th , Dallas at Ida Claire

, at Ida Claire September 10th , Chicago at El Che Steakhouse & Bar

, at El Che Steakhouse & Bar September 11th , Denver at The Art Hotel

, at The Art Hotel September 12th , Las Vegas at Cleaver

, at Cleaver September 13th , Los Angeles at Wine House Kitchen

"We are extremely proud to celebrate this milestone with consumers and guests who will have the opportunity to interact and taste wines from Argentina '' says Matt Hedges, president of Vino del Sol. "Argentina has become synonymous with the Malbec grape, however, there is so much more to Argentine wine than just Malbec and our goal is to celebrate our success and continue to open the eyes of our guests to the array of incredible non-Malbec wines the country has to offer ".

The winery list and representatives available for interviews during the tour include:

Altocedro, Karim Mussi , founder

, founder Anko, Jeff Mausbach and Jorge Corotta winemakers and co-owners

and Jorge Corotta winemakers and co-owners Lamadrid, Gabriela Garcia , global brand ambassador

, global brand ambassador Tapiz, Patricia Ortiz,owner and president

Wapisa, Patricia Ortiz , owner and president

, owner and president Zaha, Jeff Mausbach and Jorge Crotta winemakers and co-owners

and winemakers and co-owners Zolo, Patricia Ortiz , owner and president

Since shipping its first container in 2004, Vino del Sol has gained distribution in all 50 states and sold tens of millions of bottles of premium wine. The leading importer has earned a reputation within the industry as the Argentine Wine Specialist®, and is also the exclusive national distributor for great wineries from California, Chile, Japan, and New Zealand.

For more information on the "More Than Malbec Tour" please visit: https://vinodelsol.com/morethanmalbec/

About Vino del Sol

Vino del Sol's mission is to be your trusted source for great wine. Since 2004, they have built a reputation as a leading importer of terroir-driven wines that over-deliver in value. Known as "The Argentine Wine Specialist®," Vino del Sol also markets exceptional wines and sakes from California, Chile, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain. The importer is proud to be the exclusive U.S. importer of Altocedro, Anko, Black Cabra, Criss Cross, Gen5, Kura Selections Sake, Lamadrid, Las Cartas, Los Bocheros, Ontañón, OSMOSIS™, Queirón, River Farm, Taonga, Tara, Tapiz, Tassajara, Teho & Zaha, Wapisa, and Zolo. Vino del Sol's wineries are all estate grown, sustainably farmed and family-owned, and many have worked with Vino del Sol since day one.

