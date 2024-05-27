Vinpower and Phihong have upgraded the award winning iXCharger, offering 140W power with 2 USB-C connections and 2TB of data storage, to be shown at the 2024 Computex.

The original multiple award winning iXCharger 65W, which provides expanded storage memory capacity, while enabling critical charging capabilities, for laptops (PC & Mac), smartphones and tablets (Apple iOS and Android), gets a major upgrade in the iXCharger 140W. The upcoming iXCharger 140W will offer 140W of power, 2 separate USB-C connections, with up to 2TB of data storage, which will be showcased at the 2024 Computex tradeshow, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun 4th – 7th, at booth number J0310.
LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinpower, Inc., through a strategic alliance with Phihong Technology, are back in the lab improving on their multiple award winning and highly anticipated release of the iXCharger 65W, which is a first of its kind compact combination external hard drive and battery charger for nearly every smartphone, tablet, and laptop computer. The upcoming enhanced iXCharger 140W offers multiple upgrades including 140W GaN power charger, two separate USB Type C connections with PD Fast Charging capabilities, up to 2TB of data storage capacity, and an enhanced Apple App for iOS iPhones and iPads. Yet, all iXCharger models will still offer the patented Trust Circle AES 256 KeyLock Data Protection technology to ensure the stored data is protected against unauthorized access or hackers.
Why upgrade? The iXCharger 65W is a marvel unto itself and provides the perfect combination of charging and data storage across nearly all portable computing devices, but the iXCharger 140W takes those capabilities to the next level. Firstly, because it comes with an upgraded 140W of GaN power capability, it can work as a battery charger for a greater range of laptop computers, some of which require more than 65W of power. Plus, most people carry multiple portable computing devices, like a smartphone and a tablet or laptop. Because there are two separate USB-C connections with PD Fast Charging capability, both devices can be charged quickly at the same time. Most chargers with multiple connections merely divide the total power equally across all connections, but that often creates a problem of offering either too little power or more power than needed. The iXCharger 140W developed a smart charge technology in which it divides the power in a manner better fitting real world usage. In dividing the power capacity into a static capacity of either 100W or 140W for the primary connection and 0W or 40W for the secondary connection, allows the user to maximize the actual power needed depending on the device being charged. Even with the increased power ratings, both the iXCharger 65W and 140W models passed the most stringent global safety testing protocols including UL, CE, FCC, CB, and many others. Securing these global safety regulations for a dual functioning product was a feat in itself, but shows the commitment from Vinpower and Phihong of ensuring the safety and reliability for every iXCharger we make.
"Phihong is proud of its partnership with Vinpower in developing the iXCharger 65W and the upcoming upgraded 140W models. Both iXCharger lines will revolutionize the way portable computing device users will be able to charge and securely access their data content across every platform. This new collaboration will make the iXCharger 140W beneficial to an even wider audience," exclaims Kevin Lin, the Vice President of Intelligent Power Solution BU and Manufacturing Center of Phihong Technology.
The iXCharger 140W also comes with an improved Apple iOS App that not only offers greater security and an automated data backup feature, but also can provide a digital display showing the current, wattage, and voltage used when connected as well as an option to manage the maximum charge status for all devices. That way, the user can see in real time the actual power consumption and usage while protecting older devices from being overcharged and reducing the batteries longevity.
"Vinpower has always prioritized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, which is why the iXCharger line is of great significance by extending the life of portable electronic devices and therefore reducing plastic and e-waste," proclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. "The iXCharger 140W extends the longevity of current and older smartphones and tablets by making it easier to off-load content to clear up critical storage space, yet still have that content readily available if needed. Because of the additional storage available, users are more likely to keep their existing devices longer rather than replace them."
The GaN based iXCharger 140W is an even more energy efficient power charger and a large capacity backup storage solution for a wider range of mobile devices and laptop computers, including Apple iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows laptops, ChromeOS, and many other similar devices. This makes the iXCharger 140W the best option as a 2 in 1 solution for all your computing devices.
Visit Vinpower at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan at the TWTC Nangang, booth number J0310 or contact Vinpower for more details in regards to the benefits and capabilities of the iXCharger 140W and their other mobile storage offerings.
About Vinpower, Inc.
Vinpower is a leading developer of digital storage and duplication equipment, media, and mobile Apps. With offices in the USA (Corporate HQ), Taiwan, and China, as well as distribution channels around the world, we can meet the demands and pricing expected in a rapidly expanding global market. As a true manufacture, Vinpower has the ability to OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance their existing product to stay in tune with the customers' needs and expectations.
For further information on any or all of Vinpower's line of products, please visit www.vinpowerdigital.com.
About Phihong Technology
Phihong Technology has a rich and storied history in the power adapter market. Established in 1972, Phihong has over 50 years' experience and dedication producing exceptional quality products based on high quality engineering expertise. That experience and continued advancement in the power charging market has allowed Phihong to branch out and establish offices and factories across Asia, USA, and Europe.
With ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality management system for industrial and medical products, Phihong offers comprehensive power solutions for customers. Moreover, our subsidiary Zerova Technologies' EV chargers and car electronics are IATF 16949:2016 certified which can provide customers best product quality and after sales service.
Media Contact
Ryan Swerdloff, Vinpower Digital, 1 626-282-5300, [email protected], www.vinpowerdigital.com
SOURCE Vinpower Digital
Share this article