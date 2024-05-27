Vinpower and Phihong have upgraded the award winning iXCharger, offering 140W power with 2 USB-C connections and 2TB of data storage, to be shown at the 2024 Computex.

"Vinpower has always prioritized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, which is why the iXCharger line is of great significance by extending the life of portable electronic devices and therefore reducing plastic and e-waste," proclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. Post this

"Phihong is proud of its partnership with Vinpower in developing the iXCharger 65W and the upcoming upgraded 140W models. Both iXCharger lines will revolutionize the way portable computing device users will be able to charge and securely access their data content across every platform. This new collaboration will make the iXCharger 140W beneficial to an even wider audience," exclaims Kevin Lin, the Vice President of Intelligent Power Solution BU and Manufacturing Center of Phihong Technology.

The iXCharger 140W also comes with an improved Apple iOS App that not only offers greater security and an automated data backup feature, but also can provide a digital display showing the current, wattage, and voltage used when connected as well as an option to manage the maximum charge status for all devices. That way, the user can see in real time the actual power consumption and usage while protecting older devices from being overcharged and reducing the batteries longevity.

"Vinpower has always prioritized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, which is why the iXCharger line is of great significance by extending the life of portable electronic devices and therefore reducing plastic and e-waste," proclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. "The iXCharger 140W extends the longevity of current and older smartphones and tablets by making it easier to off-load content to clear up critical storage space, yet still have that content readily available if needed. Because of the additional storage available, users are more likely to keep their existing devices longer rather than replace them."

The GaN based iXCharger 140W is an even more energy efficient power charger and a large capacity backup storage solution for a wider range of mobile devices and laptop computers, including Apple iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows laptops, ChromeOS, and many other similar devices. This makes the iXCharger 140W the best option as a 2 in 1 solution for all your computing devices.

Visit Vinpower at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan at the TWTC Nangang, booth number J0310 or contact Vinpower for more details in regards to the benefits and capabilities of the iXCharger 140W and their other mobile storage offerings.

About Vinpower, Inc.

Vinpower is a leading developer of digital storage and duplication equipment, media, and mobile Apps. With offices in the USA (Corporate HQ), Taiwan, and China, as well as distribution channels around the world, we can meet the demands and pricing expected in a rapidly expanding global market. As a true manufacture, Vinpower has the ability to OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance their existing product to stay in tune with the customers' needs and expectations.

For further information on any or all of Vinpower's line of products, please visit www.vinpowerdigital.com.

About Phihong Technology

Phihong Technology has a rich and storied history in the power adapter market. Established in 1972, Phihong has over 50 years' experience and dedication producing exceptional quality products based on high quality engineering expertise. That experience and continued advancement in the power charging market has allowed Phihong to branch out and establish offices and factories across Asia, USA, and Europe.

With ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality management system for industrial and medical products, Phihong offers comprehensive power solutions for customers. Moreover, our subsidiary Zerova Technologies' EV chargers and car electronics are IATF 16949:2016 certified which can provide customers best product quality and after sales service.

Media Contact

Ryan Swerdloff, Vinpower Digital, 1 626-282-5300, [email protected], www.vinpowerdigital.com

SOURCE Vinpower Digital