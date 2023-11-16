Vinpower, Inc., Named as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree

"We are extremely honored and excited to be named as a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for the iXCharger," proclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. Post this

The iXCharger is the first universal charging plus storage cube, offering the ability to simultaneously charge the battery and provide extended storage memory for virtually all smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers. All content can be viewed, accessed, and shared between these devices. Plus, it provides automatic secure AES 256 encrypted key backup through our proprietary iOS APP for an iPhone or iPad. Because of its compact 65W GaN based power charger combined with up to 1.5TB storage, the iXCharger reduces e-waste and redundancy, creating an ESG environmentally conscious universal 2-in-1 solution for both charging and secure backup and storage.

"We are extremely honored and excited to be named as a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for the iXCharger," proclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. "Our goal in developing the iXCharger was to create an ESG focused multi-functional device that facilitates the ever-present need for both power and storage for nearly all portable computing devices, which the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® validated by bestowing us with this prestigious award."

The iXCharger is compliant with the new EU USB-C mandate, and further reduces unnecessary waste by reducing the burden of redundancy to a single compact device that can act as both an energy efficient power charger and a large capacity backup storage solution for a wide range of mobile devices and laptop computers, including Apple iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows laptops, ChromeOS, and many other similar devices.

The CES 2024 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. The iXCharger will be shown in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2024, as well as at Vinpower's booth located in Central Hall, booth # 16646.

About Vinpower, Inc.

Vinpower is a leading developer of digital storage and duplication equipment, media, and mobile Apps. With our Corporate Headquarter in California, USA and sales offices in Germany and Taiwan, as well as distribution channels around the world, we can meet the demands and pricing expected in a rapidly expanding global market. As a true manufacture, Vinpower has the ability to OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance their existing product to stay in tune with the customers' needs and expectations.

For further information on any or all of Vinpower's line of products, please visit www.vinpowerdigital.com.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About CES:

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough

