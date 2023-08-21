Vinpower, Inc., was awarded the "Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application" for the iXCharger during the 2023 Flash Memory Summit

Vinpower's iXCharger was awarded with the "Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application" during the 2023 Flash Memory Summit, recognizing the importance of providing expanded storage memory capacity on mobile devices and laptops, while enabling critical charging capabilities.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinpower, Inc.'s, iXCharger is the first universal charging cube, which offers the ability to charge the battery and provide extended memory for virtually all mobile smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers. This award from the prestigious Flash Memory Summit is a huge recognition for the iXCharger as Vinpower prepares for its initial launch in Q4 of 2023.

"Consumers of mobile devices increasingly require on-demand storage capacity as well as fully charged electronic products which can address needs from business to entertainment," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize Vinpower for creating the world's first 1TB 65W GaN charging cube and backup storage device, the iXCharger, for nearly all portable electronics, ranging from Apple iOS to Android, as well as MAC, Chromebook, and PC laptops."

The patented iXCharger is a compact 65W up to 1TB storage power charger, using a specialized third-generation semiconductor GaN technology and ACF controller to provide higher power density and ensure fast heat dissipation in a smaller package, to enable fast, secure, and more efficient charging for mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. At the same time, it also utilizes an added large-capacity storage component that creates a 2-in-1 solution for both charging and storage. Those that use Apple iOS devices, the iXCharger has a free APP that provides automatic photo, video, and contact backup for iPhones and iPads. Instead of having to use both an external hard drive and extra power adapter, the iXCharger creates a single entity that works across a broader set of platforms and devices than current technology offers.

"We are extremely honored and excited to be awarded the "Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application" for the iXCharger by the 2023 Flash Memory Summit," proclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. "Our goal in developing the iXCharger was to create an ESG focused multi-functional device that facilitates the ever-present need for both power and storage for nearly all portable computing devices, which the Flash Memory Summit validated by bestowing us with this prestigious award."

In 2022, the European Union formally approved a law requiring all mobile phone manufactures to make USB-C the universal charging connection by the end of 2024 and for all laptops by 2026. A major reason for this ruling was to reduce the rampant e-waste stockpile of charging devices due to consumers switching devices and not being able to use their previous charger because it wasn't compatible. Even Apple, the largest manufacture not currently using the USB-C connection, will make the global transition for its latest iPhone offering this year.

The iXCharger is compliant with the new EU USB-C mandate, offering an environmentally sustainable ESG product. The iXCharger further reduces unnecessary waste by reducing the burden of redundancy to a single compact device that can act as both an energy efficient power charger and a large capacity backup storage solution for a wide range of mobile devices and laptop computers, including Apple iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows laptops, ChromeOS, and many other similar devices. This makes the iXCharger the ideal replacement for portable device manufactures planning to eliminate power chargers with their new offerings.

