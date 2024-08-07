Vinpower, Inc., wins prestigious BEST of SHOW AWARD at 2024 FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

"We are proud to recognize Vinpower's iXCharger 140W, a compact combination of up to 2TB storage, 140W GaN power battery charger and two separate USB-C connections with PD Fast Charging capability," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. Post this

The iXCharger 140W is a compact combination external hard drive and PD fast charger for nearly every type of smartphone and tablet, (Apple iOS iPhone/iPad and Android devices), as well as nearly all portable laptop computers (including PC, Mac, and Chromebook). It offers a 140W GaN power charger with two separate USB Type C connections with PD Fast Charging capabilities, along with up to 2TB of data storage memory capacity. Since many people carry multiple portable computing devices, like a smartphone and a tablet or laptop, offering two separate USB-C connections with PD Fast Charging capability, allows both devices to be charged quickly at the same time. Plus, with its patented Trust Circle AES 256 KeyLock Data Protection technology, the user is assured the stored data is protected against unauthorized access or hackers.

For Apple iOS devices, the iXCharger 140W comes with an improved Apple iOS App that not only offers greater security and an automated data backup feature, but also can provide a digital display showing the current, wattage, and voltage used when connected, as well as an option to manage the maximum charge status for all devices. That way, the user can see in real time the actual power consumption and usage while protecting older devices from being overcharged, which reduces the batteries longevity.

"We are extremely honored and excited to be awarded the "Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application" for the iXCharger 140W by the 2024 FMS," proclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. "Our goal in developing the iXCharger 140W was to create an ESG focused multi-functional device that facilitates the ever-present need for both power and storage for nearly all portable computing devices, which the FMS validated by bestowing us with this prestigious award."

Held annually in August in the heart of Silicon Valley, FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage is the premier memory and storage event attracting top professionals, innovators, and companies from around the world. The "Best of Show" award is one of the highest honors given at the event, recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation. For more information about FMS, please visit FutureMemoryStorage.com.

Contact Vinpower for more details in regard to the benefits and capabilities of the iXCharger 140W and their other mobile storage offerings through www.PIODATA.com or www.vinpowerdigital.com.

About Vinpower, Inc.

Vinpower, Inc. (dba Vinpower Digital) is a leading developer, manufacturer, and worldwide supplier for a broad range of digital storage and duplication equipment, media, and mobile Apps. We focus on developing and manufacturing top quality hardware and media for digital storage related products, such as optical discs, hard drives (HDD/SSD), flash (including USB, SD, CF, and others), as well as specialized storage and power related accessories for mobile devices, including Apple iPhones/iPads/MacBooks, Android phones/tablets, and PC laptop computers. With offices in the USA (Corporate HQ), Taiwan, and China, as well as distribution channels around the world, we can meet the demands and pricing expected in a rapidly expanding global market.

Vinpower has the ability to OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance their existing product to stay in tune with the customers' needs and expectations.

For further information on any or all of Vinpower's line of products, please visit www.vinpowerdigital.com.

About FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the world's largest conference and exhibition dedicated to the latest trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of high-speed memory and storage technologies. It covers applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), cloud environments, high-performance computing, and mobile and embedded systems. FMS also showcases cutting-edge technology trends across all aspects of high-performance memory and storage, presenting the industry's most innovative products, and also the rapidly growing storage market including mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups. These all drive the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, SSD, and HDD markets. FMS brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the forefront of memory and storage. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is committed to shaping the future of storage applications, particularly their intersection with artificial intelligence. Notable features include the FMS Timeline, Invited Talks from renowned experts, analyst panels on industry trends, the Professional Development Series, Chat with the Experts sessions, FMS Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception celebrating the SuperWomen of FMS. For more information visit FutureMemoryStorage.com

Media Contact

Ryan Swerdloff, Vinpower, Inc., 1 6266568920, [email protected], www.vinpowerdigital.com

