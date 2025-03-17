Vinpower now offers 2TB capacity across their full series of Apple MFi iXflash and iXflash Cube secure mobile flash drives.

Vinpower's iXflash and iXflash Cube are now readily available with up to 2TB of data storage, allowing greater capacity and functionality for mobile computing devices, including iPhones and iPads, to implement AI and other large-scale software applications.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinpower, Inc. recently announced the addition of a 2TB memory capacity across their full line of iXflash and iXflash Cube mobile flash drives. The iXflash and iXflash Cube lines utilize the enhanced iVP309 flash controller chip which allow them work across all platforms, as they are MFi-certified to work with all Apple iOS products, including the latest iPhones and iPads, as well as with Android, Windows, Mac, and more. Currently, the maximum capacity of any iPhone, including the latest iPhone 16, is 1TB. With a 2TB capacity, that is double the maximum capacity currently available with an iPhone, allowing the user to back up multiple devices with the same iXflash or iXflash Cube.

"The biggest buzzword today is AI, Artificial Intelligence", proclaims Vinpower C.E.O., Calvin Chang. "Every tech company is either offering it or looking at how they can incorporate AI into their programming. The key is that AI relies on both intelligent programming as well as copious amounts of data storage. That's why higher capacity storage, like the 2TB iXflash and iXflash Cube are critical when implementing AI technology on mobile platforms."

Apple recently introduced the Apple Intelligence on their iOS platform, which is built on Edge Computing technology. That means the devices will process and store the data directly, rather than sending it to a distant data center. This means Apple Intelligence will utilize a significant amount of internal memory when implemented on any iPhone or iPad. The 2TB iXflash and iXflash Cube will provide additional storage and allow users to automatically backup all their photos and videos, making it easier to free up critical storage capacity.

When you consider the amount of storage occupied by all the various Apps, the iOS software, and AI programing, making less space available for photos and videos, especially if you're filming in 4K. That's why the iXflash offers the ability to take photos or live videos that are stored directly inside the iXflash and doesn't use any of the iPhone/iPad's internal memory. That provides added convenience and saves a tremendous amount of space on your iPhone/iPad. Imagine being able to record extended video without worrying if you have enough storage on your iPhone/iPad? The iXflash removes the worry by adding much needed memory capacity.

More personal content is stored digitally, creating the need for greater storage capacity. When managing digital storage, is important to implement 3-2-1 storage for safety and availability. That means, creating three copies of all data, stored on two different types of media, with one copy being kept off-site. The 2TB iXflash and iXflash Cube are incredibly compact, lightweight, and easily able to transport, making it perfect as a component of anyone's digital storage safety net.

The 2TB iXflash and iXflash Cube series provide an array of helpful features, safety, and backup functionality for all smartphone, tablet, and computer users, making it the ideal solution for everyone. They are readily available across most regions. View the iX product catalog link for more insight into the capabilities and options available today.

Vinpower is an award-winning leading developer of digital storage and backup, cross-platform power + storage, mobile Apps, optical disc, flash, and HDD/SSD duplication equipment and media. In addition to Vinpower's legacy duplicators and media, our offerings include the iXflash, iXflash Cube, and iXCharger, which allow the users to backup, transfer, review and restore their digital content across multiple platforms, including Apple iPhone and iPad, Android Smartphones and Tablets, PC and Mac computers and laptops, Google Chromebook, as well as virtually any storage or player application with a USB or Lightning connection. With our corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California, USA, sales offices in Germany and Taiwan, and distribution channels worldwide, we can meet the demands and pricing expected in a rapidly expanding global market. As a true manufacturer with an array of patented designs and technology, Vinpower can OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on many levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance their existing product to stay in tune with the customers' needs and expectations.

