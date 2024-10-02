Vintage Green, a Sprawling Rooftop Opening Atop the Shelburne Sonesta Hotel

Vintage Green, announces 'Moonlit Magic' starring North American Champion of Magic, Blaise Serra, starting on October 5, with 8pm and 10pm shows on first and third Saturdays till the end of the year in the newest and largest rooftop from IGC Hospitality which offers a unique indoor and outdoor dining, cocktail and performance space atop the Shelburne Sonesta Hotel (303 Lexington Avenue), in Murray Hill New York.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vintage Green, announces 'Moonlit Magic' starring North American Champion of Magic, Blaise Serra, starting on October 5, with 8pm and 10pm shows on the first and third Saturdays till the end of the year in the newest and largest rooftop from IGC Hospitality which offers a unique indoor and outdoor dining, cocktail and performance space atop the Shelburne Sonesta Hotel (303 Lexington Avenue), in New York.

The 11,000-square-foot space pays homage to the beautiful nature scattered throughout the city by combining sophisticated New York City design elements and a charming garden atmosphere that offers spectacular 360º city views of the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, East River, One World Trade Center, and more. Vintage Green features New York City-centric culinary treats, oysters and caviar service provided by Executive Chef Chris D'Ambrosio and Beverage Director Nancy Santiago's elevated, unique, and classic cocktails complete the dining experience.

To bring the venue to life, immersive art and augmented reality entertainment curated by Sylvana Levy Productions, will appear on the rooftop providing pop-up performances.

In addition, Vintage Green is introducing a Halloween pop-up experience Vintage Green Apothecary & Gardens. The month-long pop-up will last from October 1st until November 2nd, with themed activations and a special menu with crafted potions and bites. On October 31st, the venue will host a large Halloween Rooftop Party produced by Musician Michael Arenella (http://www.dreamlandorchestra.com/home.php) and Sylvana Levy. (http://www.slxglobal.com)

IGC Hospitality (In Good Company) focuses on approachability, community, and customer service with award-winning concepts that are built to stand the test of time in design, food, and approach. With 18 venues in Manhattan, Rockaway Beach, and Orlando, FL, IGC Hospitality has been providing a unique personality for its diverse venues and multiple rooftops, such as Refinery Rooftop, Glass Ceiling, The Rooftop at The Rockaway Hotel, and Penthouse on Park. The Shelburne Sonesta Hotel, a special boutique hotel, offers spacious rooms and suites with kitchens and terraces overlooking the Empire State Building.

