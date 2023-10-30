Vintage Home Launches First-of-Its-Kind Scented Faux Floral Line: Fiori Sempre

Fiori Sempre is a collection of lifelike luxury faux florals that not only provide the look and feel of real flowers, but for the first time on the market, the smell of real flowers as well. Fiori Sempre – meaning "forever flowers" in Italian – launches with scented faux orchids. Post this

Fiori Sempre's debut offerings include two captivating colors: timeless white and vibrant purple, both thoughtfully selected to complement any interior style and to add a touch of grace and elegance to any space. Each stem is available for $99.

Enchanted Purple Orchid: The bold purple orchid is sure to add a pop of color to any space. It's a great choice for those who want to make a statement in a sophisticated way.





Pure Bliss White Orchid: The classic white orchid can be used to create a variety of looks, from modern and sleek to traditional and cozy. This versatile color can be paired with any other color, making it a great choice for those who want an enduring look.

"With the launch of Fiori Sempre, we're thrilled to bring to market the first impeccably lifelike, scented alternative for those looking to gift or integrate florals into their home without the hassle of upkeep or the cost of repeated purchases," says Roni Nigri, President of Vintage Home. "We're looking forward to customers experiencing for themselves the magic of our meticulously handcrafted faux scented orchids that exude a natural beauty that's almost indistinguishable from the real thing."

Fiori Sempre's faux scented orchids make the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season. Its beautifully designed gift box adds an extra touch of opulence, making it an ideal present that will remain cherished for years to come.

Experience the pinnacle of refinement and immerse yourself in the fusion of design and sensory indulgence with Fiori Sempre's scented faux florals by visiting FioriSempre.com.

About Vintage Home

A family-owned business, Vintage Home is founded on the values of family, friends and spreading love and joy. Our mission is to create products that will help others share in the joy and natural feeling of home, ultimately helping to create their happy place. Vintage Home creates incredibly realistic and beautiful faux botanicals, and with the extension of Fiori Sempre, scented faux florals, that provide those who may not have a green thumb the opportunity to integrate the beauty of nature into their home.

