Vintage Philanthropy: Hollander Foundation Pours $20,000 into Prostate Cancer Research from Wine-Making Proceeds

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supported by non-profit wine making, The Hollander Foundation, committed to supporting prostate cancer research, awarded its annual gift to Eugene Shenderov, M.D. of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Shenderov is an Assistant Professor with the Dept. of Genitourinary Oncology and Cancer Immunology and the Co-Director Prostate Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic at Hopkins. Dr. Shenderov's lab focuses on the understanding of the mechanisms of the immune response to prostate cancer and the resistance to immunotherapy. This has led to advanced research in next generation therapies involving checkpoint inhibition and cancer immunotherapy.
Dr. Shenderov was born in Ukraine and moved to Brooklyn, NY at age 5. He graduated from the BA/MD program at the College of the City University of New York as valedictorian and was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. As a Rhodes scholar, he became involved in the cutting edge research that now defines advances in the immunotherpy of cancer. Dr. Shenderov's personal passion for helping people is reflected in his own non-profit, the Charm City Care Connection in Baltimore that works to to promote health, self-determination, and self-advocacy for individuals and communities affected by drug use, stigma, poverty, and inequities, with a primary focus on serving individuals who use drugs.
Dr. Robert Hollander, the winemaker and principle of 2redWinery, started small-volume wine making in 2007 in pursuit of a long-standing passion in wine. After he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at an incurable stage in 2010, Dr. Hollander, a highly-regarded clinician/teacher at the Gainesville VA Medical Center, affiliated with the University of Florida, then created his Foundation to fund prostate cancer research. Dr. Hollander funds his foundation through his non-profit winemaking and crowdfunding. His current crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo is currently two-thirds towards its goal was cited by the Indiegogo staff as an Indiegogo Staff Team Favorite.
The $20000 gift, while modest in terms of what researchers like Dr. Shenderov may receive in NIH-funded grants, represents more than 10% of the Hollander Foundation assets. In contrast, non-profit organizations are required to distribute 5% of their assets annually. "It's personally important to me that we do the best we can," observed Dr. Hollander.
