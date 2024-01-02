Vintage Philanthropy: Hollander Foundation Pours $20,000 into Prostate Cancer Research from Wine-Making Proceeds

Supported by non-profit wine making, The Hollander Foundation, committed to supporting prostate cancer research, awarded its annual gift to Eugene Shenderov, M.D. of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Shenderov's lab focuses on the understanding of the mechanisms of the immune response to prostate cancer and the resistance to immunotherapy. This has led to advanced research in next generation therapies involving checkpoint inhibition.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supported by non-profit wine making, The Hollander Foundation, committed to supporting prostate cancer research, awarded its annual gift to Eugene Shenderov, M.D. of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Shenderov is an Assistant Professor with the Dept. of Genitourinary Oncology and Cancer Immunology and the Co-Director Prostate Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic at Hopkins. Dr. Shenderov's lab focuses on the understanding of the mechanisms of the immune response to prostate cancer and the resistance to immunotherapy. This has led to advanced research in next generation therapies involving checkpoint inhibition and cancer immunotherapy.