Vintage Philanthropy: Hollander Foundation Pours $25,000 into Prostate Cancer Research from Wine-Making Proceeds

Dr. Huang's lab studies the genetic differences between cancer cells and normal tissue, aiming to understand why some prostate cancers are more aggressive than others. His work seeks to understand prostate cancer in African Americans and to develop better treatments for this high-risk population. His research receives support from the National Institutes of Health, the United States Department of Defense, the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the Benioff Initiative for Prostate Cancer Research. Reflecting on his work, Dr. Huang stated, "I feel privileged to care for cancer patients and I'm passionate about doing science that can lead to new treatments for patients."

In awarding the The Hollander Foundation gift to Dr. Huang, foundation CEO Robert Hollander commented, "We reviewed the work of several outstanding researchers who were performing cutting edge prostate cancer research on genomics and therapy, all of it truly impressive. What stood out with Dr. Huang was his work in the VA studying African-American men, a high-risk demographic for prostate cancer in need of closer attention. His work seemed unusually impactful and we were eager to support him."

Dr. Robert Hollander, the winemaker and principal of 2redWinery, started small-volume wine making in 2007 in pursuit of a long-standing passion in wine. After he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at an incurable stage in 2010, Dr. Hollander, then a renowned clinician and education at the Gainesville VA Medical Center, affiliated with the University of Florida, created The Hollander Foundation to fund prostate cancer research. Dr. Hollander funds his foundation through his non-profit winemaking and crowdfunding and makes an annual gift to researchers like Dr. Huang. Dr. Hollander's latest crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo has reached 71% of its goal, set to conclude on December 27th with all proceeds supporting prostate cancer research. Backers of his campaign receive award winning wines in exchange for their tax-deductible support with all proceeds benefitingprostate cancer research. The Hollander Foundation has previously awarded gifts to individuals at notable institutions, including Fox Chase Cancer Research Center, UCLA, the Mayo Clinic and John Hopkins.

While the $25000 gift may seem modest compared to typical NIH grants, it represents more than 10% of The Hollander Foundation's assets. In contrast, non-profit organizations are required to distribute 5% of their assets annually. Dr. Hollander emphasized the foundation's commitment to making a difference, stating "It's personally important to me that we do the best we can, to be as impactful as we can with what we have."

