Vintage Philanthropy: Hollander Foundation Pours $25,000 into Prostate Cancer Research from Wine-Making Proceeds

Dr. Amy Moran's work focuses on how hormones and the immune system—especially T cells—interact to influence cancer growth and treatment response. Her scientific career began at Brigham & Women's Hospital studying colon cancer in both patients and animal models, where she helped publish early research linking inflammation to cancer development. Motivated in part by her twin brother's diagnosis with bladder cancer and the striking differences in cancer rates between men and women, Dr. Moran launched her own research program in 2017 to study how hormone therapies, particularly in prostate cancer, affect immune aging, T cell metabolism, and responses to immunotherapy. Working closely with clinicians and using advanced single-cell and genomic technologies, her lab investigates why some patients respond to cancer immunotherapies while others do not. Her team has contributed to major scientific discoveries published in leading journals such as Nature, and she is recognized for building collaborative, innovative research programs aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes.

In awarding the The Hollander Foundation gift to Dr. Moran, foundation CEO Robert Hollander, commented, "We reviewed the work of several outstanding researchers who were performing cutting edge prostate cancer research on genomics, immunology and therapy, all of it truly impressive. What was compelling about Dr. Moran's work was her research involving the interaction between the body's immune system and prostate cancer and ways to have the immune system re-engage with cancer. Her work seemed unusually impactful and we were eager to support her."

Dr. Robert Hollander, the winemaker and principal of 2redWinery, started small-volume wine making in 2007 in pursuit of a long-standing passion in wine. After he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at an incurable stage in 2010, Dr. Hollander, then a renowned clinician and education at the Gainesville VA Medical Center, affiliated with the University of Florida, created The Hollander Foundation to fund prostate cancer research. Dr. Hollander funds his foundation through his non-profit winemaking and crowdfunding and makes an annual gift to researchers like Dr. Moran. Dr. Hollander's most recent successful crowdfunding campaign remains active on Indiegogo with all proceeds supporting prostate cancer research. Backers of his campaign receive award winning wines in exchange for their tax-deductible support with all proceeds benefiting prostate cancer research. The Hollander Foundation has previously awarded gifts to individuals at notable institutions, including Fox Chase Cancer Research Center, UCLA, the Mayo Clinic and John Hopkins.

Dr. Hollander emphasized the foundation's commitment to making a difference, stating "It's personally important to me that we do the best we can, to be as impactful as we can with what we have."

