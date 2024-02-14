VintageView's Helix Wine Rack Awarded Utility Patent for Revolutionizing Bottle Storage

"This patent is a testament to the ingenuity and uniqueness of our Helix Wine Rack," said Charles Malek, VintageView CEO. Post this

It is a testament to VintageView's dedication to redefining wine storage solutions. The patent addresses the distinctive curvature and extrusion elements integrated into the base, ensuring secure and elegant bottle storage for wine enthusiasts and the industry professionals building elegant wine rooms for them.

Several other utility and design patents are pending worldwide. The Helix Wine Rack also holds six design patents in Australia. The awarded claims underscore the company's commitment to innovation and dedicated efforts to safeguard existing innovative solutions.

"This patent is a testament to the ingenuity and uniqueness of our Helix Wine Rack," said VintageView CEO, Charles Malek. "We're excited about the possibilities this patent opens up and the further innovations we aim to bring to the market. Our goal is to continue offering exceptional, cutting-edge solutions that elevate wine storage experiences."

The Helix Wine Rack debuted in 2023 at both The New American Home and The International Builders Show. It will be on display at both again in 2024, as part of Design & Construction Week running Feb. 26-Feb. 29 in Las Vegas, NV.

Since, it has been featured in dozens of high-end residential projects (including the Four Seasons Residences in Henderson, NV) and commercial projects (including The Reserve Luxury Wine Vault in Fort Lauderdale, FL). It comes in two heights, four bottle configurations, three luxury finishes, and can be attached to any wall surface or a floor-to-ceiling mounted post.

For more information about VintageView and its patented Helix wine rack, visit https://vintageview.com/helix.

