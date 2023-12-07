Vinyl Institute Comments on Environmental Protection Agency Avian Test Order

The Biden EPA should be protecting birds, not running unnecessary tests on them.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented its oral arguments regarding the U.S. EPA Avian Reproduction Test Order requirement for 1,1,2-Trichloroethane on Friday, December 1, 2023 (Vinyl Institute Inc. v. EPA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Case No. 22-1089). The statement below is attributed to Ned Monroe, President and CEO of the Vinyl Institute:

"The EPA did not adequately justify the need for this avian test order – and we object to this unnecessary animal testing. While we continue to comply with the EPA test order during this court challenge, we strongly object to the overreach, unjustified, and improper use of Agency resources on this particular testing. The EPA should be protecting birds, not running unnecessary tests on them.

"The vinyl industry is committed to protecting the safety of our workers, neighbors, and customers. Our industry's OSHA safety record is outstanding. And we continue to be good faith partners with EPA on TSCA. We are trying to resolve differences and remain willing - active participants in providing the best possible data and technical information throughout these TSCA test order evaluations. We want to be part of the solution and ask the EPA to work collaboratively with industry experts as a resource much earlier in the test development process. This will help prevent the unnecessary animal testing and technical issues we identified through this TSCA test order."

Media Contact

Gil Connolly, The Vinyl Institute, 2026644036, [email protected], https://www.vinylinfo.org/

SOURCE The Vinyl Institute