Vinyl Institute Comments on EPA's Denial of a Center for Biological Diversity Petition

EPA denies petition to regulate discarded PVC as a hazardous waste

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute, a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, today commented on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) denial of the Center for Biological Diversity's petition to classify discarded PVC as hazardous waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Below is a statement to be attributed to Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute:

"The Vinyl Institute appreciates EPA's thorough review of science-based evidence and agrees that the record clearly reflects CBD's failure to justify its petition. Today's ruling reaffirms PVC as a quality material of choice that is used widely to deliver clean water, preserve our Nation's blood supply, construct energy efficient buildings, and much more."

