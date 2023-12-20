Vinyl Institute Elects Grant Evans of OxyChem as Chair for 2024

Grant Evans of OxyChem will succeed Dick Heinle of Formosa as VI Chair for 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), is pleased to announce that Grant Evans, Executive Vice President of Commercial & Sustainability at OxyChem, was elected as the 2024 VI Chair at the association's annual meeting.

"We are pleased to welcome Grant as our incoming chair," said Ned Monroe, VI President and CEO. "Grant brings a wealth of experience and commitment to advancing the vinyl industry, and our membership recognizes the key role that Grant will have in 2024. His leadership in our legislative and regulatory policy positions will grow the U.S. PVC industry. We look forward to continuing our sustainability efforts, and ensuring the implementation of our strategic priorities with Grant in this position."

In his capacity as Chair, Mr. Evans will lead the VI's Executive Committee and Board of Directors, comprised of company members producing vinyl chloride suspension polymers or copolymers. Having previously served as Vice Chair in 2023, Mr. Evans is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding the VI toward new heights of success.

"It's an honor to be elected Chairman of VI's distinguished Board of Directors and I look forward to collaborating with our membership and partners to advance the vital role that vinyls play in our society," said Grant Evans, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Sustainability, OxyChem. "We'll work together to advance the future of the vinyl industry to promote growth, innovation, and sustainability. The Vinyl Institute looks forward to the leadership and vision Mr. Evans will bring to the organization, solidifying its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth in the vinyl industry.

About the Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing, and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

For more information contact:

Gil Connolly

[email protected]

202-664-4036

Media Contact

Gil Connolly, The Vinyl Institute, 2026644036, [email protected], https://www.vinylinfo.org/

SOURCE The Vinyl Institute