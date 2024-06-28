Vinyl Institute Publishes Case Study on Revinylize Recycling Collaborative

New case study on grant program advancing post-consumer PVC recycling

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, today published a case study on the outcomes of funding granted to the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) through the VIABILITY recycling program. The case study details the progress and success of the Revinylize Recycling Collaborative, which was launched in January of 2024 to increase the amount of recycled post-consumer rigid vinyl.

To view the case study, visit https://vantagevinyl.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Viability_CaseStudy_Revinylize.pdf.

About VIABILITY:

In January 2023, the Vinyl Institute launched VIABILITY, a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating post-consumer PVC recycling across the country. The grant program makes available up to $1 million in funds per year over the next three years from four PVC resin manufacturers in the U.S. (Formosa, Oxy, Shintech, and Westlake). Individual recycling grants issued through VIABILITY are available to qualifying industry collaborations such as trade associations, material recovery facilities, construction and demolition waste facilities, recyclers, or colleges and universities in amounts up to $500,000.

About The Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

