Vinyl Institute Statement on EPA's Draft Scope of Vinyl Chloride Risk Evaluation

Vinyl trade association statement on draft scope

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, released the following statement to be attributed to Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute:

"EPA's draft scope for the risk evaluation of vinyl chloride under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) is an expected next step in this multi-year process. The newly formed Chlor-Vinyl Industry Alliance is uniquely positioned to convey pertinent data and sound science from the entire vinyl value chain to EPA during the TSCA risk evaluation. We look forward to submitting comments in the weeks ahead. The VI's commitment to collaborating with EPA will continue as we welcome in a new Administration in the coming days."

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

