Vinyl Institute Statement on Toxic Substances Control Act Prioritization

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute today reacted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposed designation of vinyl chloride (VC) as a high priority substance for risk evaluation under the Toxic Substances Control Act. Below is a statement to be attributed to Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute:

"EPA's proposal is part of the standard process of review under TSCA. The Vinyl Institute and our members will continue to collaborate with EPA as we have to date to ensure they have all the necessary information during this process. When EPA announced VC would be one of the five chemicals selected for TSCA prioritization in December of 2023, the VI committed to working with EPA, and we have continued to do so throughout.

"This is a multi-year process and we will continue to answer any questions and act as a conduit of information from the vinyl value chain to the EPA for a scientific and thorough review of VC. Our members adhere to some of the most stringent safety and environmental regulations in the chemical industry, and this process will demonstrate the production and use of vinyl chloride are safe."

