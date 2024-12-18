Vinyl Institute Statement on Vinyl Chloride TSCA Prioritization

Vinyl trade association statement on chemical prioritization

"EPA's initiation of its evaluation of vinyl chloride under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) presents a welcome opportunity to share our expertise on the many indispensable uses of this highly regulated material. Throughout this multi-year process, the Vinyl Institute (VI) and the members of its TSCA Vinyl Chloride Consortium look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue and engagement with EPA and to emphasize the importance of using the best available science on this well-studied material."

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers.

