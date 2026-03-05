Vinyl Me, Please Finishes Long-Awaited Vinyl Edition of N.W.A.'s Efil4zaggin

Once-uncertain release completed by the new VMP for active members, delivering the landmark West Coast hip-hop album on exclusive audiophile vinyl.

SAINT LOUIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinyl Me, Please (VMP), the Best Damn Record Club, today announced the completion and release of its exclusive vinyl edition of Efil4zaggin, the landmark hip-hop album from N.W.A. and one of the most influential records in West Coast rap history.

The VMP pressing marks the completion of a limited collectible vinyl release that had stalled under prior ownership, delivering one of hip-hop's most important albums to active members who were originally promised the title.

Originally released in 1991 via Ruthless Records, Efil4zaggin debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — a defining moment for gangsta rap and a signal that West Coast hip-hop had fully arrived at the center of American music. Featuring tracks like "Appetite for Destruction," "Alwayz Into Somethin'," and "Real Niggaz Don't Die," the album pushed N.W.A.'s sound further into the stark, bass-driven territory that would define the genre in the early '90s.

"Hip-hop is foundational to VMP's identity," said Nick Alt, CEO of Vinyl Me, Please. ""When we took over VMP, Efil4zaggin was one of the titles members kept asking about. Finishing it wasn't just about closing a loop — it was about delivering on a promise and giving one of the most important West Coast rap albums ever made the audiophile vinyl treatment it deserves."

A Statement Release for the Culture

The VMP-exclusive edition of Efil4zaggin features:

180g audiophile, hand-numbered vinyl

"Bloodshed" color variant

Fresh lacquers cut by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound

Exclusive packaging elements curated by VMP

Archival context exploring the album's commercial dominance and cultural impact

The new lacquers were cut by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound, one of the most respected mastering engineers in vinyl today, ensuring the album's low-end punch and raw production translate powerfully to the format.

Often overshadowed by Straight Outta Compton, Efil4zaggin was N.W.A.'s proof of dominance: a No. 1 album without compromise, released amid internal tensions and industry pushback, yet uncompromising in tone and sound. It stands as a high-water mark for West Coast production and the raw power of independent rap entrepreneurship.

Completing Efil4zaggin is part of a broader effort by the new VMP leadership to deliver on commitments made to members and restore focus on essential records pressed with care. The release reflects VMP's continued work with artists, estates, and labels to bring important catalog titles to vinyl with the attention they deserve.

As with its most recent Best Damn Record, Brent Faiyaz's ICON, this release signals VMP's continued commitment to delivering essential hip-hop titles with the care they deserve — and honoring commitments made to its community of active members.

The exclusive edition of Efil4zaggin is featured in VMP's newly released print catalog and is available now while supplies last.

About Vinyl Me, Please (VMP)

Founded in 2012, Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) is the Best Damn Record Club, producing exclusive vinyl editions in partnership with artists and labels. VMP works directly with rights holders to create records that exist nowhere else — pressed with audiophile-grade care, thoughtfully packaged, and delivered to listeners who take music seriously. Through limited pressings, curated releases, and a renewed focus on essential albums across genres, VMP connects music fans with records that deserve to be held, heard, and cherished.

