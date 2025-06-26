Vinyl Me, Please New Ownership to Host Live AMA on June 26

Live event on Clubhouse app will address the VMP acquisition by VNYL Inc, order fulfillment, and relaunch plans for The Best Damn Record Club.
LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinyl Me, Please (VMP), recently acquired by VNYL Inc in June 2025, is excited to announce a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) event on the Clubhouse app, scheduled for June 26, 2025, at 7:30 PM CST. With thousands of RSVPs secured via Partiful, this AMA marks a key step in engaging the vinyl community to rebuild VMP under VNYL's new leadership.
The AMA will feature Nick Alt, new CEO of VMP, and Emily Muhoberac, new COO of VMP, who will transparently address community questions about the acquisition of the company, ongoing operational challenges, and plans to restore VMP as the premier vinyl record club. The event aims to provide real-time updates and foster collaboration with fans following VNYL's acquisition of VMP, which was announced earlier this month in a Variety exclusive: https://variety.com/2025/music/news/vinyl-me-please-acquired-owners-restore-record-subscription-1236416655/.
"Our community has shown tremendous passion for the relaunch of this service, and we're excited to share meaningful progress just weeks into our transition," said Emily Muhoberac. "Hosting our Clubhouse AMA is a pivotal opportunity to explain how VNYL's acquisition of VMP not only revives the elements that made this service beloved, but also focuses on rebuilding trust with the community through transparent communication."
Key topics for the AMA include:
Order Fulfillment Updates: Details on the current audit of open orders, warehouse inventory reconciliation, and prioritized shipping efforts.
Production Status: Clarity on which records have been pressed, which are in progress, and where projects are stalled.
Post-Acquisition Vision: How VNYL infrastructure and expertise will enhance VMP's future business, including access to thousands of exclusives titles across key genres.
Members can also expect updates on 2025 initiatives, such a return of the Record of the Month (ROTM) and the community-driven approach to restore VMP to its golden era.
"We're rolling up our sleeves to quickly relaunch VMP as the Best Damn Record Club by curating an essential record of the month vinyl experience," said Nick Alt. "This AMA is about bringing the community together and dropping the needle on a new era for VMP."
VMP members as well as curious vinyl enthusiasts are invited to RSVP at https://partiful.com/e/dUXkgE3ftNWysgTFNXeF and join the Clubhouse conversation. Questions may be submitted in advance via the Partiful comments. VMP will share Clubhouse access details via SMS to confirmed RSVPs just prior to the event.
