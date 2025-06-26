Vinyl Me, Please New Ownership to Host Live AMA on June 26

"Hosting the VMP AMA is a pivotal opportunity to explain how VNYL's acquisition of Vinyl Me, Please revives what made the service beloved—and rebuilds trust through transparency," said Emily Muhoberac, the new COO of Vinyl Me, Please (VMP). Post this

"Our community has shown tremendous passion for the relaunch of this service, and we're excited to share meaningful progress just weeks into our transition," said Emily Muhoberac. "Hosting our Clubhouse AMA is a pivotal opportunity to explain how VNYL's acquisition of VMP not only revives the elements that made this service beloved, but also focuses on rebuilding trust with the community through transparent communication."

Key topics for the AMA include:

Order Fulfillment Updates: Details on the current audit of open orders, warehouse inventory reconciliation, and prioritized shipping efforts.

Production Status: Clarity on which records have been pressed, which are in progress, and where projects are stalled.

Post-Acquisition Vision: How VNYL infrastructure and expertise will enhance VMP's future business, including access to thousands of exclusives titles across key genres.

Members can also expect updates on 2025 initiatives, such a return of the Record of the Month (ROTM) and the community-driven approach to restore VMP to its golden era.

"We're rolling up our sleeves to quickly relaunch VMP as the Best Damn Record Club by curating an essential record of the month vinyl experience," said Nick Alt. "This AMA is about bringing the community together and dropping the needle on a new era for VMP."

VMP members as well as curious vinyl enthusiasts are invited to RSVP at https://partiful.com/e/dUXkgE3ftNWysgTFNXeF and join the Clubhouse conversation. Questions may be submitted in advance via the Partiful comments. VMP will share Clubhouse access details via SMS to confirmed RSVPs just prior to the event.

Media Assets:

Download the "Best Damn Record Club" mp4 and gif used in Partiful invite: Direct Link

Download Clubhouse: App Download Link

