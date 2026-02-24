Vinyl Me, Please Secures Exclusive Vinyl Edition of Brent Faiyaz's ICON

"ICON is exactly the kind of release VMP exists for — an important album, pressed with intention and available exclusively through us." — Emily Muhoberac, President & COO, Vinyl Me, Please Post this

Early reactions to ICON praise Faiyaz's continued evolution as an artist, noting the album's cinematic scope, emotional precision, and stripped-back confidence. Reviewers have highlighted Saadiq's warm, analog-forward production—lush but restrained, classic yet forward-thinking—as the perfect counterbalance to Faiyaz's stark lyricism. The result is a record that feels timeless without losing its edge, and is one of the most cohesive and culturally resonant releases of the year.

A True VMP Exclusive

VMP's edition of ICON will be pressed on 180 gram red vinyl. Mastered by Mike Dean and housed in premium packaging with custom artwork and collectible design details developed in collaboration with Faiyaz's team, the first 500 copies will be individually hand-numbered, underscoring the limited nature of the release and rewarding early supporters. Quantities are strictly limited.

"ICON represents everything VMP stands for," said Emily Muhoberac, President and COO of VMP. "Faiyaz is an artist who moves culture while staying deeply intentional about his craft, and Saadiq's production brings a timeless weight to this record. This album feels important—sonically and emotionally. We're excited to partner with Brent on this exclusive edition and give fans a physical release that truly honors the music."

Just Text "VMP" To Get The Record.

As part of its renewed focus, VMP introduced an "offline" text-to-order model inspired by classic mail-order record clubs—updated for the modern era. Members of VMP secure the exclusive ICON vinyl by simply texting "VMP" to (314) 300-9979, eliminating the need for apps, logins, or endless scrolling.

In tandem, VMP's new print catalog—curated with editorial context and hand-selected recommendations—returns vinyl discovery to something tactile, intentional, and collectible. Each catalog highlights essential releases and exclusive pressings all available via the new SMS ordering, reinforcing VMP's commitment to slowing down music consumption and elevating the album as a format.

The exclusive ICON pressing is featured prominently in the most recent catalog drop. The VMP exclusive vinyl edition of ICON will begin shipping in March 2026.

For more information or to order, text "VMP" to (314) 300-9979 or visit vinylmeplease.com.

Media Kit available here.

Media Contact

H Falkirk, VMP, 1 3143009979, [email protected], https://vinylmeplease.com

SOURCE VMP