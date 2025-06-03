Vinyl Me, Please to Return with New Leadership and Remastered Mission

"We plan to restore Vinyl Me, Please to the best damn record club by doing right by the customers," said Nick Alt, CEO. Post this

"This isn't about reinventing Vinyl Me, Please," said Nick Alt, CEO, "It's about restoring its true form as the 'Best Damn Record Club'."

Muhoberac, President, who brings a track record of scaling operationally sound media ventures, adds: "Vinyl customers deserve a white glove experience and that's far from what they've gotten recently. We intend to do that by getting back to the fundamentals of VMP with a great customer experience."

Since acquiring other brands, the team methodically addresses legacy customer obligations and plans to integrate VMP into a broader ecosystem of vinyl offerings—each tailored to a distinct listener profile:

VMP for vinyl collections seeking premium audio experiences.

VinylBox for millennials balancing aesthetic and specific collection needs.

VNYL for Gen Z / Alpha seeking affordable curated vinyl for new turntables.

"Our philosophy is simple: not every collector is the same," said Alt. "Some customers want a Blue Note Anthology box set. Others are counting the days until the new Reneé Rapp LP drops. We're building different clubs to serve different types of listeners—with pricing and curation that actually match their needs."

VMP will now be powered by VNYL Inc.'s proprietary technology, which tracks real-time behavior across Spotify, Apple Music, and Discogs to better predict demand, reduce waste, and improve curation. The result: a more efficient, responsive, and sustainable business. "It's about pressing the right records—for the right people—at the right time," said Muhoberac.

As for what comes next, the team says summer 2025 is about rebuilding trust with longtime subscribers—one record at a time.

"We have big plans to grow this community and welcome a new generation of collectors," Alt said. "But first, we have to do right by the customers who built it. That means making things right, listening closely, and proving—through action—that VMP is still worth believing in."

