Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) Restores Service Under New Ownership After April 2025 Bankruptcy of Offbeat Ventures LLC

In September, with this new investment, VMP services were restored. The company began fulfilling unshipped orders, issued credits for past purchases and missed months of service for existing members. The relaunched VMP has turned back the clock and returned to exclusive monthly pressings as the best damn record of the month club out there. One standout change to the service is the removal of its web storefront and the launch of an SMS hotline and mail order catalog, as the company goes all-in on being a physical-first music service.

Offline Model: Mail-Order Catalog and Telephone Service

On September 27, 2025, VMP resumed shipments to customers. Concurrently, the company announced it is returning to its analog roots as an offline record club. All customer interactions will take place through a printed mail-order catalog and a new customer service phone line at 314-300-9979.

Addressing the Past

VMP's service collapse earlier this year stemmed from the financial mismanagement and legal troubles of Offbeat Ventures LLC.

"Nick and I stepped into a severely dysfunctional and broken situation," said Emily Muhoberac, President & COO of VMP. "The old guard left behind massive debts, liabilities, lawsuits, and a fractured member community. Our decision was to invest in the community and restore the service. Most importantly get back to the business of shipping amazing music that people can physically feel. It feels daunting at times, but it's worth it."

A White Knight Attempt to Save the Brand

"You could accuse us as being suckers for punishment, and sure, we probably are. But if it's not for the love of (analog) music, then what is this all for?" said Nick Alt, CEO of VMP. "VMP created a culture around exclusive vinyl pressings and a community that prioritizes quality physical music experiences. Music needs this right now more than ever."

Under new leadership, VMP's September restoration starts resolving the backlog, issuing credits, and shipping unfinished pre-order projects to members. The company continuously pledges transparency through regular updates, ensuring customers know the status of their orders and credits.

VMP has announced its first record of the month selection, now known as The Best Damn Record for October 2025. An exclusive pressing of Gelli Haha's debut album, Switcheroo. The VMP Exclusive has been mastered by legendary engineer, Scott Hull from the famed Masterdisk Studios in New York. Members will receive the album later this month.

Key Milestones in the Transition

April 4, 2025 — Offbeat Ventures LLC, the former operator of Vinyl Me, Please, files for bankruptcy.

April 7, 2025 — Official notice sent to customers of Offbeat Ventures LLC via email to submit any customer (creditor) claims by October 1, 2025.

June 1, 2025 — VNYL Inc. acquires the assets of VMP out of bankruptcy.

June 26, 2025 — Nick Alt and Emily Muhoberac host a public AMA to answer customer questions about the transition.

August 16, 2025 — VNYL announces plans to restore service in September 2025.

September 27, 2025 — VMP restores service: shipments arrive for missed April orders including newly completed pre-order projects; announces new offline model via catalog and phone service.

About Vinyl Me, Please

Founded in 2012, Vinyl Me, Please is a record-of-the-month club dedicated to curating exclusive vinyl pressings and building community around music. After Offbeat Ventures LLC filed for bankruptcy in April 2025, VNYL Inc. acquired the assets of VMP and restored service in September 2025. Now headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, VMP operates as a throwback mail-order record club, reconnecting collectors with the analog experience of discovering and enjoying vinyl.

