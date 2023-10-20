Vinyl Sustainability Council Announces Open Registration for Annual Event in Austin, TX

Early bird registration ends October 23rd

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) is proud to announce registration is open for the annual Vinyl Sustainability Summit taking place during Vinyl Week on Monday, December 4th in Austin, Texas. The Vinyl Sustainability Summit will feature a wide range of speakers and sessions focused on innovations in sustainability throughout the vinyl industry, and the VSC will present its annual awards at the event. This year's event is being co-located with the PLASTICS 33rd Annual Vinyl Compounders Conference.

"We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders and sustainability experts for this year's Vinyl Sustainability Summit," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the Vinyl Sustainability Council. "We are proud to partner with PLASTICS on what is sure to be a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends and developments in sustainability within the vinyl industry, and we encourage everyone to sign up and join us in Austin this December."

VSC and PLASTICS have launched a combined event website with more information on individual events, lodging in Austin, and registration. Access to the PLASTICS hotel block is available through November 8th. Early bird event registration is available through October 23rd, and registration is available through the start of the summit. Click here for event registration.

