Vinyl Sustainability Council Opens Submissions for Annual Awards

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, has opened its submission portal for its three annual awards - Vinyl Recycling Award, Social Impact Award, and Design for Reuse Award. The winners will be announced at the VSC Sustainability Summit, taking place in Louisville, Kentucky on December 9, 2024.

"Our wide array of members are doing great work to advance the sustainability of our industry" said Jay Thomas, VSC's Executive Director. "These awards help shine a light on important programs and initiatives, and we welcome all members to apply and be recognized for their hard work."

Vinyl Recycling Award

The "2024 Vinyl Recycling Award" recognizes the efforts of vinyl supply chain members with operations in North America that find new solutions and/or markets for PVC end-of-life or scrap materials, increase use of recycled vinyl content, and/or engage in partnerships with companies in take-back programs.

In 2023, the VSC recognized i2M for their ReNew Champions Pool Liner Takeback Program. This takeback program offers a unique solution for preventing PVC pool liners from ending up in landfills at the end of their useful life. By working with ReNew Champions, which include pool liner fabricators, pool product distributors and installers, i2M have made recycling pool liners an easy option.

Social Impact Award

The "2024 Social Impact Award" recognizes the efforts of a VSC member that has demonstrated a strong commitment to their communities. This annual award acknowledges outstanding programs (or products within a program) that address a social concern utilizing a company's resources to have a positive impact.

VSC recognized OxyChem in 2023 for their efforts to help community school districts reduce energy consumption through Department of Energy Better Plants Industrial Assessment Centers (IAC) program.

Design for Reuse Award

The "2024 Design for Reuse Award" recognizes the efforts of a VSC member that has a vinyl product purposely designed for disassembly, recycling, or reuse at the product's end of life. Priority is given to those products where these design criteria were a fundamental aspect of the design process.

To learn more about any of the three awards and review the entry requirements, visit vantagevinyl.com. To be considered, entries must be received by Oct. 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. EDT.

