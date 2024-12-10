Vinyl Sustainability Council Presents Awards at 2024 Sustainability Summit

Three companies recognized for recycling, design for reuse, and social impact.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) awarded three companies with sustainability awards at their 2024 Sustainability Summit. The annual awards recognize the companies that excel in the areas of recycling, design for reuse and social impact.

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) was awarded the 2024 Recycling Award for their Revinylize Recycling Collaborative, The AZEK Company the 2024 Design for Reuse Award for their TrimLogic building trim board, and OxyChem the 2024 Social Impact Award for their support of the construction of new athletic facilities for the Miracle and Challenger Leagues of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recycling

The Vinyl Sustainability Council Recycling Award recognizes the efforts of recyclers and product manufacturers with operations in North America that find new solutions and or markets for PVC end-of-life or scrap materials, increase use of recycled vinyl content in their products, and/or engage in partnerships with companies in take-back programs.

PEPA was presented with the Recycling Award for their Revinylize post-consumer rigid vinyl recycling initiative. The program started with a pilot project in Northeast Ohio that recycled more than 500,000 pounds of aftermarket vinyl siding from 2021 to 2023. Following the successful pilot, Revinylize launched in December 2023 with the help of a VIABILITY grant from the Vinyl Institute, and in partnership with the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA) and initial verification from some of North America's top rigid vinyl recyclers – JP Industrial, Return Polymers and Viking Recycling. The program has expanded to Nashville, Tennesee, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as Louisville, Kentucky. Revinylize aims to recycle 5 million pounds of post-consumer rigid vinyl during 2025.

Design for Reus

The Vinyl Sustainability Council's Design for Reuse Award recognizes vinyl products purposely designed for disassembly, recycling, or reuse at the product's end of life.

The AZEK Company was presented with the Design for Reuse award for their TrimLogic sustainable trim solution that combines the durability and water resistance of advanced PVC technology with uncompromising aesthetics. TrimLogic is an innovative, paintable exterior trim solution designed as a cost-effective alternative to traditional wood trim, specifically targeted at value-oriented markets. Combining the durability and water resistance of advanced PVC technology, TrimLogic is made with up to 95% recycled PVC – a breakthrough in sustainable building materials. TrimLogic is 100% recyclable at the end of its life through AZEK's FULL-CIRCLE Recycling® program, which helps to ensure these products can be reclaimed, recycled, and reintroduced into the production cycle, contributing to the circular economy and reducing landfill waste. There are currently over 1,200 FULL-CIRCLE bins located across the United States.

Social Impact

The Vinyl Sustainability Council's Social Impact Award recognizes the efforts of a VSC member that has demonstrated a strong commitment to community well-being and longevity. This annual award acknowledges an outstanding project or program that addresses a social concern using a company's resources to have a positive impact.

OxyChem was presented with the Social Impact Award for their donation of $125,000 for the sourcing and installation of artificial turf at the Youth Field of Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi. The project started in early April 2024 and was completed in June 2024. PVC was widely used in the field's construction, including in the wire insulation for field lighting, the batting cages and fencing around the field, and in the piping of the water and sewer systems.

This project serves youth baseball league in Corpus Christi, TX supporting the Miracle League and Challenger League programs. The Miracle League and Challenger League of Corpus Christi is a non-profit organization focused on providing a safe, inclusive and enjoyable experience for kids and adults with mental and/or physical disabilities regardless of experience or ability level. Players as young as 5 years old and 18+ are welcome. The field will also support kickball, basketball, boccia, tennis and flag football. The two leagues currently support an estimated 500,000 kids annually in the United States.

"We are proud of all of this year's award winners," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. Each company has demonstrated leadership in the industry and a commitment to sustainability. The vinyl industry has many initiatives that are having a positive impact on the environment and the communities in which their facilities operate. The annual sustainability awards are a chance to highlight and tell a few of these stories.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a council created to advance the vinyl industry's efforts in addressing sustainability. The VSC is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to create a sustainable development path for the industry. For more information, please visit vantagevinyl.com/vinyl-sustainability-council/.

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure® pergolas. Consistently awarded and recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality, aesthetics and sustainability, our products are made from up to 85% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, ecofriendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping hundreds of millions of pounds of waste and scrap out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. The AZEK Company has recently been named one of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today, a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and U.S. News and World Report, and a winner of the 2024 Real Leaders® Impact Awards. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas.

About OxyChem

OxyChem, a wholly owned subsidiary of international energy company Occidental, is based in Dallas with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and Chile. It is among the top three producers in the United States for the PVC, chlor-alkali, chlorinated organic, and other principal products it manufacturers and markets, and is a global leader in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). OxyChem vinyl products are used for indispensable medical supplies, PVC pipe for delivering safe drinking water, and a variety of other long-lasting products essential to the automotive, electrical, and construction sectors. Visit http://www.oxychem.com for more information.

Media Contact

Gil Connolly, Vinyl Sustainability Council, 2027652200, [email protected], vantagevinyl.com

SOURCE Vinyl Sustainability Council