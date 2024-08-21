Vinyl Sustainability Council Recognizes 30 Companies With +Vantage Vinyl Verification

The Vinyl Sustainability Council announces that 30companies have completed its +Vantage Vinyl Verified certification for this year.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, today announced that 30 companies have completed the process to become +Vantage Vinyl Verified. A voluntary assessment conducted by the council, +Vantage Vinyl serves as independent, third-party verification of a vinyl company's integrated efforts to achieve sustainability in its operations and practices.
"+Vantage Vinyl verified companies are leaders in sustainability in the vinyl industry." said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "Congratulations to all 30 companies that earned the +Vantage Vinyl verification. Specifying products from +Vantage Vinyl verified companies provides assurance of working with organizations committed to sustainable business practices. We encourage everyone in the industry to join us on this sustainability journey and Earn the Mark."
To achieve verification through +Vantage Vinyl, companies are assessed by GreenCircle Certified, LLC., which authenticates and reports on the activities and key performance indicators achieved by each company within the five sustainability pillars: environmental stewardship, social diligence, economic soundness, collaboration, and open communications.
Launched in 2019, + Vantage Vinyl requires companies to re-verify every year. For this verification class, there were 25 re-verifications and 5 first-time verifications. This year's class includes the following organizations:
3M
Achilles USA
Aurora
Avery Dennison
Baerlocher Production USA LLC
CertainTeed LLC
Cornerstone Building Brands
Deceuninck North America
Dow
Eastman
Formosa Plastics
Geon Performance Solutions
HMTX Industries
i2M
IB Roof Systems
Lubrizol Advanced Materials
Mannington Mills Inc.
Norac Additives LLC
OMNOVA, A Division of SURTECO
OxyChem
Performance Additives
ProFusion Industries
Shintech Incorporated
Sika Corporation - Roofing
SIMONA AMERICA GROUP
Tarkett
Teknor Apex
The AZEK Company
Orbia Polymer Solutions (Vestolit)
Westlake Corporation
About the Vinyl Sustainability Council
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.
