Vinyl Sustainability Council Recognizes 30 Companies With +Vantage Vinyl Verification

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, today announced that 30 companies have completed the process to become +Vantage Vinyl Verified. A voluntary assessment conducted by the council, +Vantage Vinyl serves as independent, third-party verification of a vinyl company's integrated efforts to achieve sustainability in its operations and practices.

"+Vantage Vinyl verified companies are leaders in sustainability in the vinyl industry." said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "Congratulations to all 30 companies that earned the +Vantage Vinyl verification. Specifying products from +Vantage Vinyl verified companies provides assurance of working with organizations committed to sustainable business practices. We encourage everyone in the industry to join us on this sustainability journey and Earn the Mark."

To achieve verification through +Vantage Vinyl, companies are assessed by GreenCircle Certified, LLC., which authenticates and reports on the activities and key performance indicators achieved by each company within the five sustainability pillars: environmental stewardship, social diligence, economic soundness, collaboration, and open communications.

Launched in 2019, + Vantage Vinyl requires companies to re-verify every year. For this verification class, there were 25 re-verifications and 5 first-time verifications. This year's class includes the following organizations:

3M

Achilles USA

Aurora

Avery Dennison

Baerlocher Production USA LLC

CertainTeed LLC

Cornerstone Building Brands

Deceuninck North America

Dow

Eastman

Formosa Plastics

Geon Performance Solutions

HMTX Industries

i2M

IB Roof Systems

Lubrizol Advanced Materials

Mannington Mills Inc.

Norac Additives LLC

OMNOVA, A Division of SURTECO

OxyChem

Performance Additives

ProFusion Industries

Shintech Incorporated

Sika Corporation - Roofing

SIMONA AMERICA GROUP

Tarkett

Teknor Apex

The AZEK Company

Orbia Polymer Solutions (Vestolit)

Westlake Corporation

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

