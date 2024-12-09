Vinyl Sustainability Council Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Report shows 94% verification compliance to +Vantage Vinyl for first-year participants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) today officially released the latest edition of its annual progress report, titled "On The Forefront," which highlights the significant progress made by the vinyl industry in advancing sustainability and fostering collaboration across the value chain.

The report showcases achievements under the +Vantage Vinyl® program, a third-party verification initiative that evaluates companies on their performance to 29 Guiding Principles related to five pillars of sustainability; Environmental Stewardship, Social Diligence, Economic Soundness, Collaboration and Open Communications. The program added five new companies to the verification process in 2023, and totaled 30 companies verified as of August 2024.

"This year's report reflects the vinyl industry's commitment to measurable progress and continuous improvement," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "We are proud to have added 15 new VSC member companies in 2023, and to see thirty companies verified through the +Vantage Vinyl® program. These milestones underscore the growing importance of sustainability across the vinyl value chain, and we look forward to seeing how our members continue to shape a more sustainable future."

The report also highlights the first-year success of the VIABILITY™ recycling grant program, which committed $3 million over three years to accelerate post-consumer vinyl recycling. In 2023, 16 projects were awarded $1.674 million. The first five completed projects have resulted in approximately a 30-million-pound annual increase in post-consumer PVC recycling capacity.

To read the 2023 annual Sustainability Progress Report, click here.

2023 +Vantage Vinyl verification program by the numbers

30 total companies

5 first-time companies

88% average compliance

94% average compliance of first-year companies

100% of program participants met the 50% compliance minimum

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification standard, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

