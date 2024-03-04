Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes Cyclyx International as Latest Member

Post-use plastic innovation company joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce its newest member – Cyclyx International. Cyclyx is a post-use plastic innovation company that works with stakeholders across the value chain to help increase plastic recyclability.

"The Vinyl Sustainability Council is proud to welcome Cyclyx International into our organization," said Jay Thomas, the Executive Director of the VSC, "Cyclyx Consortium's 10to90 network provides an important pathway to expand the opportunities and network for vinyl recycling. We look forward to collaborating on our collective goal to increase the volume of vinyl recycling."

Ron Sherga, Vice President of Membership Engagement at Cyclyx, expressed his enthusiasm about Cyclyx's partnership with the Vinyl Sustainability Council, "We are delighted about joining the Vinyl Sustainability Council. By working together through our reciprocal arrangements—Vinyl Institute joining the Cyclyx Consortium and Cyclyx joining the VSC—we can leverage each other's networks to increase recycling across the vinyl industry and make progress on Cyclyx's 10to90 mission."

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

About Cyclyx International, LLC.

Cyclyx International, LLC. ("Cyclyx") is a post-use plastic innovation company working with industry participants to develop innovative recycling solutions for all types of post-use plastics. The company's 10to90® mission brand is focused on increasing the recyclability of plastics from 10% to 90%. Cyclyx's expertise in the chemical composition of post-use plastic, in collaboration with industry partners, creates a new, innovative supply chain. Cyclyx has been formed to be a consortium-based entity and since its founding, there have been a growing number of companies joining its membership. For more information, visit us at Cyclyx.com.

