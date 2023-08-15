Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes Newest Member, SIMONA AMERICA Industries

The Vinyl Sustainability Council is happy to announce its newest member, SIMONA AMERICA Industries.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, welcomed its newest primary member today. SIMONA AMERICA Industries is a subsidiary of SIMONA AG and is known for its production of materials for a wide variety of industries, including chemical processing, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, medical orthotics and prosthetics, as well as many others.

"SIMONA AMERICA Industries has a strong commitment to corporate and social responsibility through its effort to reduce its carbon footprint, ecological protection, and local and national aid projects," said Jay Thomas, the Executive Director of the VSC. "The company is also actively engaging in recycling programs for their material, as well as working with their customers to recycle post-consumer product. We're excited to partner with SIMONA AMERICA Industries and collaborate with them on their sustainability journey."

To join the VSC, companies must show that they are making efforts to lead the vinyl industry to a more sustainable future. SIMONA AMERICA Industries has contributed to the conservation of natural resources by choosing lighter weight alternatives to heavy materials in their products, promoting water purification and reducing its carbon emissions. Its two main environmental protection measures – the Scrap Recycling Program and the Single Stream Recycling Program – also show how committed the business is to reducing its environmental impact.

"We're thrilled to be joining the VSC and partnering with the council, as well as dozens of other businesses from around the vinyl industry, to share best practices and ideas to help push our industry towards a more sustainable future," said Artur Hirsh, President of SIMONA AMERICA Industries. "Now as members, we can learn how other similar businesses are tackling this important issue and all work together to convey the message that our industry is working hard to lower its environmental impact."

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

