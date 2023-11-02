Violet PR Appoints Anne Picone as Senior Director of Marketing

"Anne's marketing and sales expertise, plus her extensive network, are particularly valuable as we continue to grow our economic development and professional services practices across New Jersey, New York and nationally," says April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR. Post this

In her most recent role at Marketsmith, Inc., Picone played a pivotal role in driving the company's business development and corporate marketing initiatives. As the senior director of corporate marketing, she sourced and evaluated new business opportunities, managed employee onboarding and led philanthropic efforts. She also oversaw all marketing activities, including award submissions, sponsorships, speaking engagements, public relations and budget management.

"I am so excited to have joined Violet PR. The agency is a perfect fit for me as my background includes working for several women-owned firms and contributing to their growth and success," says Picone. "The team at Violet PR has been so welcoming and I'm looking forward to introducing my network to Violet PR's service offerings."

Prior to Marketsmith, Picone served as general manager / account supervisor at GráficaGroup, where she led advertising and marketing campaigns for clients in healthcare, telecommunications and gaming industries. Her responsibilities encompassed resource management, human resources and fostering a culture of productivity.

Committed to community service, Picone has served as a coordinator and fundraiser for the Bring Dinner Home - Camden Street School Fund, an advisory board member for the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce, and a board member for the Cedar Hill Community After School Program.

About Violet PR

Whether rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, the New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters.

Violet PR has garnered more than 50 accolades in the last three years, including "Best in Show" at the 2022 and 2023 Public Relations Society of America New Jersey Pyramid awards. The firm was named "Best Boutique Agency" by PR News and Bulldog Reporter in 2022, and in 2023, April Mason was named to NJBIZ's "Best 50 Women in Business" list. Follow Violet PR on Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.violetpr.com.

Media Contact

Sam Brancato, Violet PR, 8627543332, [email protected], https://www.violetpr.com/

SOURCE Violet PR