Violet PR Named Nation's Best Boutique Public Relations Agency

"In the last few years, we have become a top national public relations firm specializing in economic development and the built environment. Thank you to PRSA for honoring us with the Silver Anvil and to our team for this incredible achievement," said April Mason, founder and president. Post this

"In the last few years, we have become a top national public relations firm specializing in economic development and the built environment," said April Mason, founder and president. "I couldn't be prouder about this win and recognition. Thank you to PRSA for honoring us with the Silver Anvil and to our team for this incredible achievement."

With more than 4,000 open jobs and many resources for Spanish speakers, the Greater Topeka Partnership engaged Violet PR to help promote the city to legal Hispanic immigrants. Violet PR secured 26 feature stories in English news outlets and 43 in Spanish news outlets about the city's assets, including the Wall Street Journal, Telemundo, NBC News, The Washington Post and Governing.

"Violet PR has helped put Topeka on the map as a welcoming place for all," said Bob Ross, SVP of marketing, communications, events and analytics at the Greater Topeka Partnership. "Our community leaders are thrilled with the media coverage. We look forward to sharing more stories through Violet PR for years to come."

The Kansas City Area Development Council had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to capture national media attention for the region – with a new $1.5 billion airport terminal, its selection as host for the 2023 NFL draft and 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. In just one year, Violet PR secured 52 pieces of national coverage highlighting Kansas City's assets in publications including Billboard, Business Insider, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Forbes.

For over 75 years, the Anvil Awards have been considered the pinnacle of the profession and the benchmark of high performance in public relations. Silver Anvil Awards single out the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year, as well as outstanding organizational excellence. Bronze Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns.

About Violet PR

Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR @Violet__PR. For more information, visit: http://www.violetpr.com.

About PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of professional development, networking and leadership opportunities. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA is collectively represented by 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, as well as on nearly 375 college and university campuses in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). PRSA's signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit http://www.prsa.org.

Media Contact

Claudia Velasquez, Violet PR, 8627039202, [email protected]

SOURCE Violet PR