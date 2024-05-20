Violet PR Named Nation's Best Boutique Public Relations Agency

New Jersey-based PR firm wins the Silver Anvil from the Public Relations Society of America for economic development media relations excellence
MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm Violet PR won the 2024 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil Award for "Best Boutique Agency" at this year's Anvil ceremony in New York City. The firm, which specializes in economic development, also won the Bronze Anvil Award for its Greater Topeka Partnership campaign and an Award of Commendation for its work for the Kansas City Area Development Council. Each year, the Anvil Awards honor the best communications programs planned and executed by agencies across the nation.
Violet PR has grown from a small practice into a nationally recognized boutique public relations agency specializing in economic development and place branding. In 2023, Violet PR onboarded prominent clients including Arlington Economic Development, Invest Newark, Newark Alliance, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and the Sugar Land Office of Economic Development. Last year alone, Violet PR's largest clients received more than 1,000 news stories and earned over 10 billion impressions.
"In the last few years, we have become a top national public relations firm specializing in economic development and the built environment," said April Mason, founder and president. "I couldn't be prouder about this win and recognition. Thank you to PRSA for honoring us with the Silver Anvil and to our team for this incredible achievement."
With more than 4,000 open jobs and many resources for Spanish speakers, the Greater Topeka Partnership engaged Violet PR to help promote the city to legal Hispanic immigrants. Violet PR secured 26 feature stories in English news outlets and 43 in Spanish news outlets about the city's assets, including the Wall Street Journal, Telemundo, NBC News, The Washington Post and Governing.
"Violet PR has helped put Topeka on the map as a welcoming place for all," said Bob Ross, SVP of marketing, communications, events and analytics at the Greater Topeka Partnership. "Our community leaders are thrilled with the media coverage. We look forward to sharing more stories through Violet PR for years to come."
The Kansas City Area Development Council had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to capture national media attention for the region – with a new $1.5 billion airport terminal, its selection as host for the 2023 NFL draft and 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. In just one year, Violet PR secured 52 pieces of national coverage highlighting Kansas City's assets in publications including Billboard, Business Insider, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Forbes.
For over 75 years, the Anvil Awards have been considered the pinnacle of the profession and the benchmark of high performance in public relations. Silver Anvil Awards single out the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year, as well as outstanding organizational excellence. Bronze Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns.
About Violet PR
Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR @Violet__PR. For more information, visit: http://www.violetpr.com.
About PRSA
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of professional development, networking and leadership opportunities. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA is collectively represented by 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, as well as on nearly 375 college and university campuses in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). PRSA's signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit http://www.prsa.org.
