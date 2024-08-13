Violet PR Named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 "Inc. 5000" List

"We are thrilled to be named to 2024's Inc. 5000 list. Over the past year, the Violet PR team has doubled down on growing our business and supporting even more clients committed to making a difference," says April Mason, founder and president of Violet PR. Post this

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, companies on the Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to the percentage of revenue growth. This correlates to the businesses making notable positive impact on the United States economy. Violet PR was ranked at #291 in the Advertising & Marketing Category, and #61 across all of New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to be named to 2024's Inc. 5000 list. Over the past year, the Violet PR team has doubled down on growing our business and supporting even more clients committed to making a difference," says April Mason, founder and president of Violet PR. "Our team has expanded to 14 full-time employees, and we've onboarded a number of new clients in the past year. This recognition proves our continued commitment to doing meaningful work."

In the past year, Violet PR's growth was supported by onboarding several new clients including the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), Switzerland Global Enterprise and The Connell Company.

About Violet PR

Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR @Violet__PR. For more information visit: http://www.violetpr.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

