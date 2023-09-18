Violet PR President Named One of New Jersey's 'Best 50 Women in Business' by NJBIZ

"When I started Violet PR, it was daunting to venture into entrepreneurship. Now, the agency has become not only a leading firm in the state, but also one of the only boutique PR firms in the country specializing in economic development and place branding," said April Mason, president of Violet PR. Tweet this

"It's an honor to be recognized for this honor among such distinguished women," says April Mason. "When I started Violet PR in 2010, it was a daunting thought to leave a steady paycheck and venture into the unknown territory of entrepreneurship. Thirteen years later, Violet PR has become not only a leading firm in the state, but also one of the only boutique PR firms in the country specializing in economic development and place branding."

As the founder and president of Violet PR, Mason leads strategic planning and business development for the agency. She oversees all client relationships, ensuring the delivery of high-quality PR services tailored to each client's unique needs. Mason fosters an inclusive company culture, promoting employee growth and engagement.

"April is a leader in the public relations industry and beyond, and I speak for the entire team at Violet PR when I say we are more than proud of her many accomplishments," says Christina Forrest, vice president at Violet PR. "April is passionate about promoting economic development in mid-sized communities that are often overlooked. By representing regions like Newark, Buffalo, Topeka, Pittsburgh and others, the Violet PR team is helping them gain national recognition and grow their economies."

Founded in 2010, Violet PR supports clients making a positive impact in the world. The firm's culture is based on four primary tenets: a commitment to excellence, creativity, collaboration and social good. A certified woman-owned business (WBE) and LGBT Business Enterprise, Violet PR works with clients in economic development, tourism, nonprofit and professional services.

Under Mason's leadership, the agency has tripled in size over the last three years, growing to 14 full-time employees. The firm has won more than 40 national and state-wide awards over the same period, including the coveted PRSA Anvil award in 2021 and 2022, "Best Boutique PR Firm" by PR News and Bulldog Reporter in 2022, "Best of Show" at PRSA NJ awards in 2023, and the Inc. Best Workplaces award in 2023.

Mason and the other honorees will be celebrated on October 25 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Palace at Somerset Park, 333 Davidson Ave. For more information, visit https://njbiz.com/event/njbiz-best-50-women-business-2023/.

