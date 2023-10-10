Violet PR Sweeps New Jersey's PRSA Awards, Earning 9 Accolades Including 'Best in Show'

"It's incredible recognition for an agency of 13 full-time staff to beat out the largest firms in the state for the 'Best in Show' prize and the most awards total," said April Mason, president of Violet PR. "Our team continues to execute some of the most impactful economic development PR campaigns." Tweet this

Violet PR was awarded "Best in Show" for maximizing Panasonic's selection of Kansas City for a $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant. Violet PR landed 348 media placements in outlets including Forbes, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, NBC, Tech Crunch, MarketWatch, Reuters, NASDAQ, Financial Times and others, resulting in over 21 million coverage views.

The campaign, titled "Panasonic Selects Kansas City for a $4B EV Facility" also won a Pyramid award in the "PR on a Shoestring Budget" category and an honorable mention in the "Media Relations" category.

Other awards included:

"From Steel City to Tech Town: Pittsburgh's Rise as the Global Epicenter of Innovation" on behalf of the Allegheny Conference on Economic Development – Reputation Management (Pyramid); Media Relations (honorable mention)

"The Peach State Goes Electric" on behalf of the Georgia Department of Economic Development – Public Affairs (Pyramid); Media Relations (honorable mention)

"Promoting Topeka's First Pride Festival" on behalf of the Greater Topeka Partnership – Diversity and Inclusion (honorable mention)

"C-Valley: A Clean Carbon Initiative in Wyoming " on behalf of Campbell County, Wyoming - Integrated Marketing (Pyramid)

"Violet PR is a tremendous partner and we're truly impressed by the extensive national media coverage the team garnered surrounding Panasonic's announcement of the Kansas City region over other markets for its $4 billion investment," said Jessica Palm, vice president of marketing and PR for the Kansas City Area Development Council. "For more than a decade, Violet PR has helped our team tell the KC region's story to the world."

The PRSA-NJ Pyramid Awards recognize the impactful work public relations and communications have on agencies and organizations across New Jersey. Entries are evaluated on research, planning, execution and demonstrated results and the use of budget and resources.

PRSA-NJ also recognized Violet PR's intern, Benjiman Argen from Rutgers University's School of Communication and Information, as its 2023 "Future PR Professional," an award that honors an undergraduate student who demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of and commitment to the public relations profession.

