Violet PR Wins Six "Gold" 2024 Bulldog PR Awards for National Public Relations Excellence

"It's an incredible honor that our agency – comprised of just 13 full-time employees – won so many top accolades in this year's competition. We uncovered and told national stories from places that often go overlooked," said April Mason, founder & president of Violet PR. Post this

Violet PR was named the nation's 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' due to its growth from a small practice into a nationally recognized agency specializing in economic development. In 2023, Violet PR onboarded prominent clients including the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Arlington Economic Development, Invest Newark, Newark Alliance, and the Sugar Land Office of Economic Development. The same year, Violet PR's largest clients received more than 1,000 news stories and earned over 10 billion impressions.

The firm's impactful work with Topeka, Kansas, earned gold awards in the 'Best Community Engagement Campaign' and 'Best Diversity & Inclusion Campaign' categories. With more than 4,000 open jobs and many resources for Spanish speakers, the Greater Topeka Partnership engaged Violet PR to promote the city to legal Hispanic immigrants. Violet PR secured 26 feature stories in English news outlets and 43 in Spanish news outlets about the city's assets, including The Wall Street Journal, Telemundo, NBC News, The Washington Post and Governing.

"Violet PR has helped put Topeka on the map as a welcoming place for all," said Bob Ross, senior vice president of marketing, communications, events & analytics at the Greater Topeka Partnership. "Our community leaders are thrilled with the media coverage. We look forward to sharing more stories through Violet PR for years to come."

Other awards included:

Best Business to Business Campaign (gold) - " North Carolina's Clean Energy Boom" on behalf of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC)

Clean Energy Boom" on behalf of the Economic Development Partnership of (EDPNC) Best Global Campaign (gold) - " Oklahoma : North America's Ideal Location for Global Business" on behalf of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce

: Ideal Location for Global Business" on behalf of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign (gold) - "Flyover Country No More: Putting Kansas City on the Map" on behalf of the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

The 2024 Bulldog PR Awards, which rank the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, celebrate public relations and communication excellence. It is the only national public relations contest judged exclusively by working journalists. The judges evaluate the entries based on creativity, originality, strategy, execution and results.

About Violet PR

Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR @Violet__PR. For more information visit: http://www.violetpr.com.

About Bulldog Reporter

Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, and many other topics you won't find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog PR Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog PR Awards are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communication professionals. For more information visit http://www.bulldogawards.com.

Media Contact

Claudia Velasquez, Violet PR, 8627039202, [email protected], www.violetpr.com

SOURCE Violet PR